Patsy Palmer admits her children have ‘lost their whole world’ as she shares house update amid LA wildfires

Patsy Palmer has opened up about the “traumatising” raging LA wildfires, revealing that her children have ‘lost their whole world’.

The EastEnders star – who is in London working – has been left devastated by the recent wave of wildfires sweeping through Southern California. Patsy relocated to the States ore than 10 years ago, and lives out there with her three children.

Now, Patsy has issued a house update while recalling the impact that the fires have had on her Stateside community.

Patsy Palmer on children ‘losing their whole world’

On Tuesday (January 14) Patsy and her son Fenton, 22, appeared on Lorraine, where she spoke out about the wildfires in LA.

Patsy moved to the US in 2014 and shares three children – Fenton, Emilia, 21, and Bertie, 14 – with husband Richard Merkell. The rest of Pasty’s family are still in LA and trying to help others who have lost their homes.

I know it’s nothing compared to human life but for the kids it is their whole world.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly, the actress revealed her home in Malibu had miraculously been spared from the fires, but her neighbours’ houses were ruined.

“You know it’s only stuff, but I really love all my bits and pieces. I know it’s nothing compared to human life but for the kids it is their whole world,” Patsy said.

Patsy Palmer says ‘it’s really sad’

Patsy then shared that the whole ordeal has ‘taken a lot’ away from children in the LA community – but not just the physical things.

“For me it was really sad thinking of Bertie, you know that age of 14 when you just start hanging around and all your experiences with your friends. That was sad for me to think that has all been taken away from them,” she said.

The TV star continued: “At drop-off we see all the groups of kids and we always say ‘isn’t it lovely they get to hang out in these beautiful places?’ It’s sunny, late nights, all of it, it’s just magical and it’s just taken away from them.

“And these kids have had it happen a lot to them in the last few years. For them, it’s very traumatising.”

‘It’s the most bizarre thing’

Meanwhile, Patsy’s son Fenton revealed that he wanted to head back to the UK with his mum after evacuating last week.

He shared: “I was a bit worried about the air quality. So I thought I’d just come to be with my mum. But my sister, brother and dad are still over there as well. So hopefully we can get them over here but we have to figure out the dogs as well.

“My sister and her mates are getting together. They’re helping as many people as they can. All of my best friends have lost their homes.”

Talking about the evacuation, EastEnders star Patsy said: “It’s the most bizarre thing you will ever go through. And you’ve got no electric or anything so you can’t really see what’s going on in the news.”

