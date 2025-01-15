Tony Slattery’s final message to fans a week before his death: ‘Makes me really sad to watch’

Tony Slattery – who died this week (Tuesday, January 14) aged 65 – posted a final message to fans just days before his death.

Now, fans are revisiting the video, with many saying that it’s making them “sad” to watch it.

Tony died earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Death of Tony Slattery announced

Tony’s death was announced by his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson.

In a statement, Mark said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.

“A graduate and former president of Cambridge Footlights, where he was a contemporary with Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Emma Thompson, Tony was known and loved for his appearances on comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? as well as many other TV series and films. He had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.”

The statement then continued. “One of five siblings, Tony had previously lost a sister to cancer and one of his brothers to a heart attack only last year. Interviewer and producer of his latest shows, Erica Lear, said today, “I will miss my mischievous partner in crime. They say you should never meet your heroes, but I met mine and he became my best friend”. Tony is survived by his longtime partner, actor Mark Michael Hutchinson, and Molly, a ferocious cat.”

Fans of the late star left tributes on social media. “Gutted. Tony had me and my family howling with laughter through the 1990s. God rest him,” one said.

“Incredibly sad to hear that Tony Slattery has passed away. A staple part of my childhood staying up to watch Whose Line Is It Anyway?” another wrote.

Final message from Tony Slattery before his death

The last video Tony uploaded to Twitter saw him promote his new show. The star was meant to be performing at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis, Dorset later this month.

“Hello! My name is Tony Slattery. Some of you might recognise my face from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, that much-beloved show of yesteryear, which was all about improvisation,” Tony says in the video.

This really made me sad to watch.

Tony then went on to say that he was going to the Marine Theatre to do a show. He revealed that the first half of the show would be an interview with himself, where the audience could ask questions. He warned that some of his showbiz career stories would contain some “alarming elements”.

The second half would be “my favourite, old-fashioned improv games from that gilded era”.

“Anything could happen, I’ll see you there,” he says before ending the video.

Sadly, Tony never got to do the show, which was set to take place on January 23.

Tony’s fans are heartbroken (Credit: ThamesTV / YouTube)

Fans devastated by final message

Fans of the star were left heartbroken watching his final message after his passing.

“This really made me sad to watch,” one tweeted.

“God damn it, this is such a tragic passing, and makes it quite other worldly hearing Tony’s up-and-coming show that will never happen,” another said.

“Terrible loss. A vastly underrated comedian,” a third then wrote.

Read more: Linda Nolan dies aged 65 with her beloved sisters by her side after 20-year battle with cancer

Leave your tributes to Tony on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.