The death of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson was announced last night (June 11) and TV’s Lorraine Kelly was among those paying tribute.

Lorraine started her ITV daytime show today (June 12) by sharing her memories of the star, even bursting into song at one point.

Lorraine Kelly opened the show by paying tribute to Brian Wilson (Credit: ITV)

Death of Brian Wilson announced

The death of Brian Wilson was announced last night by his devastated family. He was 82.

No cause of death has yet been disclosed. However, the Beach Boys singer’s health had been a growing concern in recent years. In 2024, it was revealed he was living with dementia.

Opening her show, Lorraine paid tribute, while speaking to Hollywood correspondent Ross King over in the States.

She said: “First though, tributes continue this morning to Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson who has died at the age of 82. Ross joins me now from Los Angeles. Sad news, but also doesn’t it make you remember all of those incredible songs that make you feel good?”

Viewers though Ross King looked genuinely upset at the news (Credit: ITV)

Ross, looking sombre, said: “He was one of the world’s greatest musicians, a true genius. His children announced the news in a statement. They said: ‘We are at a loss for words right now. We realise we are sharing our grief with the world. Love and mercy.'”

Ross then added: “Brian’s family also said they were heartbroken. They were one of the greatest bands of all time. 100 million records sold worldwide.”

Lorraine then said that it was a chance to “re-live his songs”, before Ross cut in, saying: “Elton John has written a tribute. ‘Brian Wilson was always so kind to me when I met him.’ Tom Hanks quoted a Beach Boys song and Ronnie Wood said: ‘Oh no, Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week – my world is in mourning. So sad.'”

Brian leaves a musical legacy that stands the test of time (Credit: Cover Images)

Viewer backlash

Crossing back to Lorraine, she then asked Ross: “Remember Barbara Ann?” before bursting into song: “Bar-bar-bar, bar-Barbara-Ann.”

“Sorry for destroying that song,” she said. “If you haven’t heard it, you must.”

Ross in America is clearly quite emotional over Brian Wilson. RIP.

Viewers were less than impressed with Lorraine’s tribute, though, with one Lorraine viewer commenting: “That hurt my ears.”

“Lorraine is so cringey – had to turn it off,” said another.

“Ross in America is clearly quite emotional over Brian Wilson. RIP,” said another. They then called out Lorraine as having “no empathy”.

Beach Boys’ lasting legacy

American band the Beach Boys released their first single – Surfin’ – in 1961, with hits including California Girls, Good Vibrations, God Only Knows and Wouldn’t It Be Nice following.

Brian’s last-ever live performance came in June 2022. He performed a 20-song set at a concert in Michigan.

