Former EastEnders actor Timothy West, best known by many soap fans for playing Stan Carter, died at the age of 90 back in November – and now his cause of death has been revealed at an inquest.

The actor died on November 12, surrounded by his loved ones. Timothy was receiving care at St George’s Hospital during his final days. It was announced at the time that he had died “peacefully in his sleep”.

EastEnders star Timothy West dies aged 90

The actor was known for playing Stan Carter on the BBC soap EastEnders between 2014-2015.

Stan was the father of both Shirley and Tina Carter, and grandfather to Mick Carter and Dean Wicks.

Timothy also starred in the show Brass between 1983-1990, in which he played the roles of Bradley Hardacre and Winston Churchill. During his lengthy career, Timothy also appeared on shows such as Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack, and Coronation Street.

He also had a more than 60 year marriage to actress Prunella Scales (Fawlty Towers, Howards End). The couple married in 1963, with Timothy sadly leaving behind his wife and children Juliet, Joseph and Samuel.

Timothy West’s family pay tribute to late father

Timothy’s family announced the star’s death in a statement the day after he died.

The statement read: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

Inquest reveals cause of death

Earlier today (May 22), the cause of Timothy’s death was revealed at an inquest.

He died “peacefully with his family around him” at a care home where he was receiving palliative care after a three-month stay in hospital following a fall.

Members of his family attended a hearing into his death at Westminster Coroner’s Court via video link.

Assistant coroner Ellie Oakley said: “Timothy West had an unwitnessed fall near his home on August 11, 2024, which resulted in a significant traumatic brain injury. It is not possible to determine how the fall happened and there is no evidence of others being involved.

“He was treated in hospital for around three months before being discharged to a care home on November 5, 2024, for palliative care. Unfortunately he was not well enough to be discharged to his home despite receiving appropriate care in the care home. He died on November 12, 2024.”

