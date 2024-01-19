11 celebs having worse week than us – from Olly Murs and Stephen Mulhern to Susanna Reid and Paul from the Traitors

We’re back to make you feel better about your week by pointing and laughing at some celebs who are having a bad one.

Here are some celebrities who are having a worse week than us…

Olly isn’t coming back to The Voice (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a bad week – Olly Murs

Poor Olly. Having been dropped from The Voice, he’s now having to endure all the speculation about who’s replacing him.

The last series only finished a couple of weeks back, and they’ve already moved on.

Now, ITV bosses reportedly have their eyes on LeAnn Rimes – American music sensation and multiple Grammy award winner…sorry..not trying to rub it in. Stay strong Olly.

Love Island’s Louis Morrison

Louis headed into the Love Island villa to take part in the All-Stars series of the show.

Before he headed in, Luis declared that he was a “proud dad”, which is sweet. However, things quickly turned sour when the mothers of his two children heard about this, and began slamming him on social media.

In an interview, the mother of his two-year-old son said: “It blows my mind to think if Luis appears in just ten episodes of this series, then Romeo’s seen his dad more on TV than he has in person.”

Now viewers want him booted off the show. It’s going to be a rude awakening for him when he leaves the villa, that’s for sure…

Hannah had a rough year (Credit: ITV)

Hannah Ingram-Moore

Hannah, daughter of national treasure Captain Sir Tom Moore, has been dealt further woe.

After years of scrutiny and scandal, Hannah reportedly lost £150,000 thanks to her businesses last year.

As if losing that spa wasn’t bad enough…

No sympathy. He literally asked for it (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a bad week – Stephen Mulhern

Stephen made his debut as a full-time host of Dancing On Ice on Sunday (January 14), which should have been a cause for celebration.

However, the 46-year-old went and ruined his own day by being punched by Ricky Hatton.

Luckily, it wasn’t real and was for a skit. Unluckily, the punch thrown by three-time boxing world champion Ricky actually hurt.

“Ricky is one strong man, I asked him to punch me as a gag forgetting for a moment that he is a three-time boxing world champion and yes it hurt a lot!” Stephen told the MailOnline after.

Moral of the story? Don’t ask a boxer to punch you. Like, just don’t? It should be common sense really…

An accident that was waiting to happen (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid

Like Stephen, GMB host Susanna Reid got a wallop on national television this week too.

However, rather than being punched by a former boxing champ, Susanna got kicked in the head by Ed Balls. Doesn’t sound as impressive, does it?

The accidental kick happened during a debate over whether you should put your feet on the back of someone’s seat on a plane.

Ed very quickly confirmed that the answer was a hard no.

The actor quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a bad week – Amanda Abbington

Amanda‘s corner in the Giovanni argument is looking increasingly empty, with two more Strictly stars throwing their support behind the Italian dancer. The BBC has reportedly already shown support for him, as has Debbie McGee.

Shirley Ballas branded Gio a “gentleman” during a chat with Lorraine Kelly. “I’ve known Giovanni for many years and he’s a splendid teacher. And my only ever experience with him is that of an absolute gentleman. He serves the show well and gives 100%,” she said.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood showed his support too, albeit in a more subtle way. Describing the pro dancers as the “backbone” of the show, he said: “The pros not only have to be creative and be able to be good choreographers, they also have to be psychiatrists, doctors, they have to be nurses, they have to be welfare guidance people.”

Sue and Noel have been forced into moving (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford

Sue and Noel, stars of 22 Kids and Counting, were forced into moving home recently thanks to fans invading their privacy.

“People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath. And that’s where we draw the line,” Sue said.

“I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross.”

The couple, as well as several of their children, have since found a gorgeous £850k farmhouse to live in, giving that saga a happy ending.

Look at that little smirk. TV gold (Credit: BBC)

Paul from The Traitors

He’s played an absolute blinder. He’d even somehow convinced me that he was a faithful, but Paul’s journey on The Traitors finally came to an end last night.

He flew too close to the sun, did Paul. He got the taste for acting and started over-egging it a bit, and people caught on.

Still, whilst he might have missed out on the money, you can pretty much guarantee you’ll see him in a panto playing the evil villain next Christmas.

And…scene.

Stacey spoke about Joe’s bits this week (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash

Unfortunately, Stacey Solomon planted the mental image of Joe Swash getting a vasectomy into our heads this week.

During a Q&A on her Instagram, Stacey was asked whether she’d be having another baby.

“I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world. I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this),” she wrote.

TMI.

*Screams* (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary

This Morning host Dermot was rightfully called out for his behaviour during a cooking segment on the show this week.

As well as slurping his hot milkshake really loudly, which is not what we need to be hearing just before lunch, Dermot also kept licking cream off his hands. He also popped up straw into Josie’s drink too, which is just *shivers*.

“I don’t like to be a hater (I am though) but Dermot’s manners around food and food hygiene are appalling. Makes me feel quite sick sometimes,” one fan said.

Another viewer summed up his behaviour in two words. “Ew, Dermot,” they said. Ew indeed.

