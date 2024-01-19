ITV eyeing LeAnn Rimes as Olly Murs’ replacement on The Voice UK: ‘She’d make a brilliant judge’

The Voice UK will have a new judge when the show returns this year following the axing of Olly Murs.

Now, it’s been reported that ITV is eyeing up a new star to replace him.

Olly Murs axed from The Voice UK

Last year, it was announced that Olly, 39, had been axed from the show.

Olly first joined The Voice in 2018 – and his last series aired last year.

“I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that,” he told The Sun back in September.

“I don’t want to [bleep] my fans or [bleep] people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it anymore’. No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.”

ITV eyeing up LeAnn Rimes to replace Olly

Now, it’s been reported that ITV are hoping to sign up American country singer, LeAnn Rimes, 41, to fill Olly’s slot.

“LeAnn is meeting with ITV about possibly joining The Voice UK as a coach,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s very early days but they think they could carve up a good deal. LeAnn is an incredible talent and her record of awards and record sales speak for themselves” they then continued.

“ITV thinks she would make an incredible coach and LeAnn is excited to see if she can make it work with her schedule.” they then added.

In a statement to ED!, an ITV spokesperson said: “We will be confirming the lineup for The Voice UK 2024 in due course.”

Who is LeAnn Rimes?

Fans of country music may be familiar with LeAnn.

She originally rose to fame at the age of 13 when she released her single, Blue, in 1996. She won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for this later that year.

LeAnn has since crossed over to Pop, Contemporary Christian, and other genres since.

She has sold over 37 million records worldwide, with approximately 20.8 million album sales in the US alone.

She is married to American actor, Eddie Cibrain. They live in California.

