This Morning host Dermot O’Leary called out by viewers during cooking segment

On This Morning today, Dermot O’Leary appeared to rub some viewers up the wrong way.

The TV favourite was back to host the latest instalment of the ITV show on Thursday (January 18). Dermot was joined by Josie Gibson to give viewers a rundown of all the latest news going on.

However, during one of the segments, it seems Dermot’s behaviour had viewers squirting at their screens.

The This Morning gang were tying out ‘hot milkshakes’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Dermot tries ‘hot milkshake’

In the This Morning episode, Dermot and Josie were treated to a ‘hot milkshake’ by the show’s resident baker Juliet Sear. The beverage has gone viral after Costa put them on their menu.

But it seemed those at home were not keen to see Dermot tuck into the food trend. Viewers squirmed as Dermot kept licking the cream off his hand. He also kept slurping on the straw and even popped it into Josie’s own drink.

Fans were not keen to watch Dermot slurp on the beverage (Credit: ITV)

Fans repulsed by Dermot’s behaviour on This Morning today

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I don’t like to be a hater (I am though) but Dermot’s manners around food and food hygiene are appalling. Makes me feel quite sick sometimes.”

Someone else fumed: “Dermot shut up.” A third quipped: “Cooking section. [Bleep] off Dermot and the questions. ‘How hot is it?'”

Another viewer proclaimed: “Wish they wouldn’t give Dermot sugar.”

Someone else added: “Ew Dermot.”

Dermot had plenty of viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby to host This Morning?

In other This Morning news, it was recently revealed that Sian Welby will become the latest star to present the daytime show.

ITV confirmed that Sian would be hosting the show Monday to Thursday next week alongside Dermot. Sian regularly appears on This Morning already.

“Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much earmarked as being a star of the future,” a source has told the MailOnline.

This Morning confirmed on social media: “Join @dermotoleary and @sianwelby next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in on Monday from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV.”

Sian commented: “This news is about me and even I don’t believe it.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

