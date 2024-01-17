Sian Welby announced to host This Morning next week: ‘Time to give her the reigns of the whole show’

Capital Breakfast star Sian Welby is reportedly in line to replace Holly Willoughby as This Morning‘s permanent presenter.

The 37-year-old is going to be hosting the show next week alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Sian Welby to host This Morning

It was reported today (Wednesday, January 17) that Sian would be hosting the show Monday to Thursday next week. Sian regularly appears on This Morning already.

“Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much earmarked as being a star of the future,” a source has told the MailOnline.

“She has done really well already on This Morning so the bosses thought it was time to give her the reins to the whole show rather than just segments,” they then continued.

“Viewers love a new, fresh face on the show so everyone involved in it is really excited,” they then added.

ITV then confirmed the news on social media this afternoon. “Join @dermotoleary and @sianwelby next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in on Monday from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV,” they said.

Who is Sian Welby?

Sian is best known for hosting the Capital Breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp.

She is also the former weather forecaster of Channel 5 News. In fact, in 2016, she was shortlisted in a poll to be named the UK’s best-ever weather forecaster.

On top of this, she also then hosted Heart Radio between 2017 and 2020.

Sian regularly appears on This Morning as a showbiz reporter – having made her debut in 2023.

Sam Thompson wants to host the show

In other This Morning-related news, I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson has spoken of his desire to host the show. However, the public reaction wasn’t the best the last time round.

“I was in Manchester doing this live This Morning link and it was a very exciting time for everyone involved,” he said on his podcast, Staying Relevant.

“I called up Zara [McDermott] and Pete after and they said, ‘I thought you were great. It was all good. But I’ve gotta be honest with you, don’t look at Twitter.’ It was a bloodbath!” he then added.

“No, you were very good. But y’know, there’s labrador energy and it puts the point that should Labradors be presenting morning TV?” Pete Wicks then said.

