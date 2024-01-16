Sam Thompson admits he wants to host This Morning despite ‘bloodbath’ reaction from viewers

Sam Thompson has spoken out about his future on This Morning after his stint didn’t go down too well with some viewers.

The recent I’m A Celebrity winner made his debut on the ITV show last week. Sam headed up North to Manchester to present a segment on the long-running daytime series.

But it seems despite Sam “loving every minute” of joining the This Morning family – he says fans had a rather brutal response to his stint.

Sam made his This Morning debut last week (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson on This Morning

Speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant, with pal Pete Wicks, Sam recalled presenting the show. He said: “I was in Manchester doing this live This Morning link and it was a very exciting time for everyone involved.

It is like a probation but one day I want to host the sofa.

“And I called up Zara [McDermott] and Pete after and they said, ‘I thought you were great. It was all good. But I’ve gotta be honest with you, don’t look at Twitter.’ It was a bloodbath!”

Pete then chimed in: “No, you were very good. But y’know, there’s labrador energy and it puts the point that should Labradors be presenting morning TV?”

It seems Sam’s hosting gig didn’t go down well with some fans (Credit: ITV)

Sam receives ‘bloodbath’ reaction from This Morning fans

The pair then read out some tweets on X made by This Morning viewers who slammed him while hosting the show. Luckily enough, Sam found the funny side in things and went on to talk about his next appearance on This Morning.

“So my next one is actually already filmed. It was VT and my videos yesterday and they sent me to the balloon Museum,” Sam said.

Pete quipped: “Bet that was popping,” to which Sam replied: “And that’s what I said! I made that joke! I made that joke when it’s gonna be popping and then I went ‘I hope I don’t blow it’.”

Sam Thompson reveals This Morning future

Sam then went on to reveal the future of This Morning stint – and teased how one day he wants to “host the sofa”.

Pete asked: “So you are actually now part of the This Morning team?”

Sam replied: “Only for a month. Initially, it’s a trial month. It is like a probation but one day I want to host the sofa.” TOWIE star Pete then asked Sam which celeb would be his dream This Morning co-host.

Sam said he’d love his girlfriend, Strictly star Zara, to be his co-host but then quickly changed his mind. He said: “Zara… To be honest with you, actually… This sounds awful and Zara will be like ‘Really?’ but I would love to do it with Josie [Gibson]. She is just so cool.”

Pete then joked: “Well, that’d be fair if you do it with Josie, it gives me and Zara some more time at home.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

