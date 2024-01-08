I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson’s This Morning debut divides viewers: ‘Headache inducing!’

I’m A Celeb champ Sam Thompson made his This Morning debut today (Monday, January 8).

However, it didn’t go down well with all those watching, with some taking to Twitter to moan about the hyperactive reality star.

Sam was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson makes his This Morning debut today

Today’s edition of This Morning – hosted by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle – saw the former reunited with her jungle campmate Sam. Well, sort of.

The 31-year-old made his debut as a roving reporter on the show – presenting live from Manchester.

Sam was there to help deal with some dilemmas This Morning’s Mancunian viewers were dealing with.

“Hello and G’day!” Sam shouted live from outside the Arndale Centre. “I’ve swapped Down Under for Up North as This Morning On The Road has hit Manchester!”

Sam could then be seen meeting with viewers, sitting them down on a portable version of the iconic green sofa, and helping them with their problems.

Sam’s debut then ended with him taking a group selfie with fans – and declaring “I’m pretty sure I’m never going to be invited back here ever again.”

Sam’s debut received a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Sam’s debut on This Morning today

Viewers of the show, however, were not impressed with Sam’s debut, with some finding him too energetic and loud.

“Please tell Sam not to keep shouting. Headache inducing!” one fan tweeted.

“I’m glad #thismorning hired Sam. If there’s one thing this show is missing, it’s shouty, aggressively positive presenters,” another sarcastically then said.

“Can Sam stop shouting?” a third then wrote.

However, not everyone was negative this morning. “Gotta love Sam. So happy and excitable,” one fan tweeted.

“Sam Thompson on #thismorning is so chaotic but I love it,” another then wrote.

Sam supported by girlfriend Zara after ‘best year’ of his life

Sam’s This Morning debut came just days after he was showered with support from girlfriend Zara McDermott after posting an emotional message to see out 2023.

He uploaded a video to Instagram showing his highlights from 2023.

“2023, the year dreams came true. The best year of my life. I just want to come on here and say thank you and I love you. We’ve only just begun. 2024, let’s go!” he said in the video. He then posted a lengthy caption thanking fans for supporting him.

“So proud of you,” Zara McDermott then commented. “Big love always Sam!! Go and smash it this year!!” Fleur East then wrote.

“Can’t wait to see what you do this year Sam. You’re amazing and should be so proud of yourself. Never stop being you!” another fan then said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

