This Morning star Gyles Brandreth under fire today as he says late singer Kenny Rogers ‘is looking good’

This Morning star Gyles Brandreth has found himself in hot water today following a “tasteless” comment about the late Kenny Rogers.

On Monday’s show (Janunary 15), hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary were hosting the This Morning View segment with Gyles and Camilla Tominey.

The group were talking about the rise in men having botox and fillers.

Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey appeared to forget Kenny Rogers has died (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Two images of late singer Kenny popped up on screen. One of him when he was younger and one of him after he had cosmetic work done.

Gyles said: “Kenny Rogers is looking good. He acknowledges that he has had some work done.”

Josie said: “He looks incredible!”

Well that’s a tasteless gaffe by Gyles, seeing as Kenny Rogers is dead!

Camilla then quipped: “Is he able to close his eyes?”

Gyles added: “[He] looks totally surprised, like you’ve been woke up in the middle of the night!” before doing an impression of widening eyes.

Kenny, pictured here in 2017, died in March 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers weren’t impressed and pointed out that Kenny died in 2020. One viewer fumed on X: “Kenny Rogers died in 2020, lack of research by show producers.”

Another wrote: “Well that’s a tasteless gaffe by Gyles, seeing as Kenny Rogers is dead!”

Someone else tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting from Gyles, Kenny Rogers died in 2020!”

Another added: “Who’s going to tell Gyles and #thismorning that Kenny Rogers actually died a couple of years ago #oops #fauxpas #tasteless.”

Gyles appeared to do an impression of Kenny (Credit: ITV)

When did Kenny Rogers die?

American singer Kenny Rogers died on March 20, 2020.

In 2017, the singer began encountering health issues which included a bladder cancer diagnosis. In March 2020, Kenny died of natural causes at the age of 31 while under hospice care at his home.

Years before his death, he spoke about having cosmetic work done. He said in an interview: “I kind of wish I hadn’t done it. Looking back at some pictures of myself, my eyes were a lot warmer than they are now, and I miss that.”

