From home spa outrage to £145k business losses: Everything that’s happened with Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter after his death

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the nation’s hearts back in 2020 when he did 100 laps around his garden at the age of 99.

However, since his death, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, has been involved in a few scandals. Here’s everything that’s happened since her father died in 2021.

Hannah Moore is Captain Tom’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Hannah Ingram-Moore controversies: Six-figure wages

Following Captain Sir Tom‘s death, his daughter, Hannah, took on the role of interim CEO of the Captain Tom Foundation.

She was in the role between August 2021 and April 2022.

However, a probe found that she had been paid a salary of £63,750 during her time in the role.

She was also reportedly paid over £7k in “general travel and administration expenses”.

A charity foundation was named after Captain Tom (Credit: ITV)

Money paid to companies she owned

A probe also found that money was being paid by the Captain Tom Foundation into a company controlled by Hannah and her husband Colin.

The company in question, Maytrix Group Ltd, was reportedly given £24,206.

£21,750 of that was for office rental. A further £2,456 was for telephone costs.

Hannah Ingram-Moore controversies: Paid for attending events

According to the BBC, Hannah was paid “thousands” via Maytrix Group Ltd to appear at two award ceremonies.

Ingram-Moore was a judge on the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards in 2021 and 2022. It was promoted that she was there on behalf of the Captain Tom Foundation.

When questioned by the BBC, Hannah replied saying: “You are awful. It’s a total lie.” Shortly after, she sent another response, saying: “Apologies. That reply was for a scammer who has been creating havoc.”

She did not elaborate further.

Hannah defended her actions (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Pocketing £800k from Captain Tom Moore’s books?

Captain Tom had three books published, including his autobiography, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

It was later alleged that Hannah had kept the proceeds from her father’s books, which amounted to a reported £800,000.

Speaking with Piers Morgan on his uncensored show, Hannah defended her actions.

“These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books,” she said. “He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end…”

“For you to keep?” Piers then asked. “Yes,” she replied.

The spa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spa debacle

Last year, further controversy erupted when a spa was built without authorisation at the family home in Bedfordshire.

Colin and Hannah were ordered to have it demolished, however they appealed the decision.

They claimed that the building “would enable Captain Tom’s story to be enjoyed by the public”. They also argued that it could be used for coffee mornings and twice-weekly spa rehabilitation sessions for the elderly.

However, their appeal was rejected, with it being ruled that the size of the spa block was “at odds” with the family home, which is grade II listed.

Hannah and Colin used the Captain Tom Foundation name on the first set of plans for building the spa, which were approved.

However, when they submitted a subsequent retrospective application for the building, which contained a spa pool, they didn’t use the foundation’s name.

They were given three months to comply with the demolition order.

Hannah loses £150,000 from her businesses?

Now, it’s been reported that Hannah has lost up to £150,000 from one of her five businesses over the past year.

According to The Sun, one of Hannah’s firms, Club Nook, made a profit of £482,268 in 2022. However, it’s now reportedly worth £336,300.

ED! has contacted Hannah Ingram-Moore’s reps for comment.

Read more: Sir Tom Moore’s daughter finally breaks silence on claims her family used charity money to build home spa

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.