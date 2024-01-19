Sue Radford hits back at cruel trolling over her 18-year-old daughter’s appearance: ‘She was so excited, then this happened’

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Sue Radford has called out internet trolls who shared cruel comments to daughter Ellie, who she shares with husband Noel, on her 18th birthday.

In an Instagram upload promoting the show’s latest episode, Ellie celebrated her big day with family and dressed up for the occasion.

Posing in a matching co-ord with an 18th birthday sash, Sue took a photo of her daughter to commemorate the occasion. Sharing the image to her Instagram account, Ellie’s day was soon ruined by horrible messages.

While the family is no stranger to being trolled, Sue and Noel expressed their concerns (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel Radford explain Ellie’s birthday was ‘wrecked’

While out with her family, Ellie disappeared and left, leaving her family wondering what was wrong.

The following day, Ellie explained to Sue that her night was “wrecked” by “hate comments” on her picture.

Even though she received nasty comments about her body, make-up and fashion choices, Ellie revealed she deleted them. However, that didn’t stop her from getting upset.

While the family is no stranger to being trolled, Ellie’s parents admitted it hits hard harder when it happens to their kids.

“We’re adults, we can deal with it,” Ellie’s father, Noel Radford, said. “When it’s aimed at your kids, it’s a whole new kettle of fish.”

“Ellie is a person with feelings. That has affected her. And it makes me feel really angry. She’s 18, it’s just wrong,” Sue added.

Fans defend Ellie from the trolling

Following the completely unnecessary hate, fans took to the comments section on the family’s Instagram account to defend Ellie.

“Ignore them Ellie you’re beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Ellie you are absolutely beautiful, those people should be ashamed of themselves,” another person shared.

“One word, jealousy. I thought she looked beautiful, stay strong, and Ellie, hold your head up high. Hopefully, karma will sort them out,” a third remarked.

“Omg she’s absolutely stunning please ignore awful people Ellie,” a fourth commented.

