22 Kids’ Sue Radford’s ‘heart broke’ after son revealed surprise move to Oz

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford was left stunned after one of her kids told her he was swapping the UK for Australia.

The famous family were back on TV screens on Sunday (December 17) for a Christmas special of their TV show. In the episode, the mum of 22 Sue gave fans a look at the hectic festive celebrations with their ever-growing family.

But things took an emotional turn during the show when the couple’s son informed them of a major life update.

Sue and her famous family returned for a festive episode (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford shocked at son’s huge family news

In the 22 Kids and Counting episode, son Daniel, 24, told his family he was moving Down Under after learning he would bag an incredible £60,000 per year with his new job.

Sue was understandably upset to hear her son was going to move thousands of miles away. But still, she was happy and admitted that her children’s happiness was the most important thing. In a voiceover, she said: “You always want the best for your kids no matter what they do.”

Sat opposite Daniel on the family sofa, Sue held his hand and quipped: “I think it’s a pretty massive thing Australia.”

Daniel is planning to make a big move (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue’s ‘heart broke’ over Daniel leaving UK

Speaking to the camera, Sue revealed how the news is “very strange.” She said: “My heart just broke, obviously I was really happy for him but also sad.

“It’s a full day to get to Australia on a plane so it will feel very strange. That news feels like this will be the last Christmas we’re all together as a family.”

But that wasn’t the only surprise in store for Sue. Daniel revealed that he had already booked a flight home for December 2024 from Aus. This was so that he could make sure he was back in the UK to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Sue was emotional to hear Daniel’s plans (Credit: Channel 5)

Chloe and Luke not talking on 22 Kids And Counting

It comes after Sue revealed that two of her children have not spoken to each other for nearly 18 months after a blazing row.

According to Sue, Chloe, 28, and Luke, 23 fell out at the family’s bakery over a shelf of frozen pies and a huge row erupted. And things have gotten so bad, that she’s asked a trained intervention counsellor to step in to try and get the two talking again in time for Christmas.

Sue told the Mirror: “To see them not speaking has been really, really hard. Especially as when we look back over the years and see how close Luke and Chloe were. But they are both very strong-willed and stubborn

Husband Noel, added: “The longer it goes on, the harder it gets. There has been no backing down first. It’s not nice to see them not talking to each other.”

Sue Radford to have more children?

Sue shot to fame, along with her family, on the Channel 5 show back in 2012. Since then, along with welcoming more children, she’s become a firm favourite with viewers.

As for whether she’s up for having more kids, she’s previously indicated she is done.

She told YouTube followers: “We’ve loved having our kids, don’t get me wrong. I don’t want that to come across as we’ve got bored of them, definitely not.” She then added: “I just feel like, for us, we’ve had our babies and children now. And we’re just going to sit back and watch them grow up, and the grandkids.”

