Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast: Julie Hesmondhalgh, Toby Jones and Katherine Kelly star

New ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office tells the tale of one of Britain’s greatest miscarriages of justice and features a stellar cast.

The star-studded cast line-up is led by BAFTA-winning actor Toby Jones (The Long Shadow) as Alan Bates, the wronged sub-postmaster who took the government to court. The series explores the formation of the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance, which aimed to expose the Post Office’s failures.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast.

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Toby Jones is Alan Bates, former sub-postmaster and fighter for justice

English actor Toby Jones plays Alan Bates – a former sub-postmaster who helped form the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance. Alan reported problems with software while still working as a postmaster, but his concerns were ignored.

Toby Jones, 57, needs no introduction. A well-known face in British TV, film and theatre – his credits are long and prestigious.

Most recently, Toby can be found as DCS Dennis Hoban in Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow (2023). The Detective Chief Superintendent was among the first to link the murders to a serial killer, eventually leading the investigation.

From 2014 to 2017, Toby played the role of Lance in Detectorists – which won him a BAFTA in 2018. He’d previously been nominated for playing Alfred Hitchcock in The Girl (2012) and Neil Baldwin in Marvellous (2015).

Other television roles include Sherlock (2017), The Witness for the Prosecution (2016), The Secret Agent (2016), Wayward Pines (2015-2016), Titanic (2012), Doctor Who (2010), Victoria & Albert (2001), Midsomer Murders (1999-2000) and Out of Hours (1998).

He played Marvel supervillain Arnim Zola in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). He reprised the role for Agent Carter (2015) and Disney+ anthology series What If…? (2021). His other blockbuster roles include Claudius Smith in The Hunger Games (2012-2013), Mr. Eversoll in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Basil Shaw in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Other acclaimed performances include Truman Capote in Infamous (2006), lawyer Irving “Swifty” Lazar in Frost/Nixon (2008) and Gilderoy in Berberian Sound Studio (2012).

He also played Waddington in The Painted Veil (2006) and Percy in Cold War drama Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011). He portrayed Captain Mainwaring in the Dad’s Army (2016) reboot.

Toby’s also provided his services as a voice actor to some prominent characters. Most notably, he voiced house-elf Dobby in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), as well as sequel Deathly Hallow Part 1 (2010).

He received an OBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for services to drama.

Monica Dolan as Jo in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Monica Dolan is Jo Hamilton, the sub-postmaster at South Warnborough

Fellow BAFTA-winner Monica Dolan portrays Jo Hamilton, another subpostmaster who is blamed during the Post Office Scandal.

Monica has something of a habit of popping up in TV dramatisations of scandals. Recently, she starred alongside Eddie Marsan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (2022). Anne was the wife of John Darwin, who faked his own death in 2002.

She also starred in A Very English Scandal (2018), for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.

It wasn’t her first BAFTA nod. She’d actually already won the gong in 2011 for her role in Appropriate Adult, in which she played the infamous Rose West.

Her other major television roles include Tracey Pritchard, the Senior Communications Officer in BBC mockumentary W1A (2014-2017).

She also appeared in The Change (2023), Black Mirror (2019-2023), Vanity Fair (2018), Strike (2017), The Witness for the Prosecution (2016) and The Casual Vacancy (2015).

Her film credits include Eye in the Sky (2015), Pride (2014), The Falling (2014) and Sightseers (2012).

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Julie Hesmondhalgh is Suzanne Sercombe

Lancashire-born actress Julie Hemondhalgh, 53, portrays Suzanne Sercombe, the partner of Alan Bates.

Coronation Street fans will recognise Julie in a heartbeat. She’s best known for her role as Hayley Cropper on the soap, which she played from 1998 to 2014. Hayley made history as the first transgender character in British soap, and her character’s storylines revolved around her identity and rights, her relationship with partner Roy Cropper, and their desire to have kids. Hayley passed away in 2014 in a heartbreaking “right to die” storyline, which earned Julie a National Television Award as well as three British Soap Awards.

An ally to the LGBTQ+ community, Julie also starred in Russell T. Davies‘ dramas Cucumber and Banana in 2015.

In 2016, Julie appeared in season two of Happy Valley as Amanda Wadsworth, Detective Sergeant John Wadsworth’s estranged wife. In 2017, she played Trish Winterman, the rape survivor at the centre of Broadchurch‘s third season.

She starred in The Trouble with Maggie Cole, alongside Dawn French, in 2020. That same year she also appeared in autism drama The A Word.

2021 saw her portray Nancy in the first season of The Pact. Nancy is one of four women who make a pact to not divulge their information on the death of their boss.

Since 2021, she’s been the voice of the Narrator in the rebooted The Weakest Link, hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Lia Williams as Paula Vennells in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Lia Williams plays Post Office CEO Paula Vennells

English actress Lia Williams portrays Paula Vennells, who was in charge of the Post Office at the time of the scandal. Brought in by the government to rejuvenate the business, she is a staunch defender of the establishment.

Lia, 59, recently played the role of Wallis Simpson, the American socialite who married former monarch Edward VIII in 1936, in The Crown (2016-2022). Since 2019, she’s played Dr Cooper in His Dark Materials and DSU Gemma Garland in The Capture.

Her other TV roles include Alice Warner in miniseries Kiri (2018), alongside Sarah Lancashire. She also played Liz Tassell in the first season of Strike (2017) and Nadia Herz in The Missing (2016).

She also played Dr. Edith Montgomery, the former girlfriend of Martin Clunes‘ titular character, in season four of Doc Martin (2009).

Her earlier starring roles include romance drama Seaforth (1994) and the titular character in The Russian Bride (2001). She later starred in BBC One drama May 33rd (2004), for which her portrayal of Ella Williams received a BAFTA nomination.

Alex Jennings, seen here in This is Going to Hurt, will play James in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jennings is James Arbuthnot

Alex Jennings, 66, portrays James Arbuthnot, the Conservative MP who supported the sub-postmasters wronged during the Post Office scandal.

Alex is best known for his role as Prince Charles in the Helen Mirren film The Queen (2006). In fact, he’s had quite a few royal-themed roles. Alex also appeared in The Crown (2016-2022) as David, Duke of Windsor, as well as playing King Leopold in ITV’s Victoria (2016-2019).

Recent TV roles include David Neal in The Undeclared War (2022) and Mr Lockhart in This Is Going to Hurt (2022).

Other roles include Gold Digger (2019), Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019), Unforgotten (2018), A Very English Scandal (2018), Silk (2011-2014), Whitechapel (2009-2010), Cranford (2007-2009), The State Within (2006), Too Much Sun (2000), Liberty! The American Revolution (1997), Ashenden (1991), Alfonso Bonzo (1990) and The Franchise Affair (1988).

His film work includes Your Christmas or Mine 1&2 (2022-2023), Operation Mincemeat (2021), Munich – The Edge of War (2021) and Denial (2016).

In 2015, he starred alongside Maggie Smith in The Lady in the Van. He played writer Alan Bennett.

Other film roles include Castles in the Sky (2014), The Disappeared (2008), Babel (2006) and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004).

Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Ian Hart plays Bob Rutherford, the investigator who finds flaws in the Post Office’s IT system

Liverpudlian actor Ian Hart plays Bob Rutherford, an independent investigator whose findings rock the Post Office.

Ian, 59, portrayed Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. Quirrell’s body was a vessel for big bad Lord Voldemort, for whom Ian also provided motion capture and voice.

He then played Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 2004’s Finding Neverland. The Sherlock writer was a friend of the film’s subject, Peter Pan creator J. M. Barrie.

Ian took on the role of Adolf Hitler in the BBC’s 2011 drama The Man Who Crossed Hitler.

He returned to historical drama in 2015, landing the main role of kind-hearted priest Father Beocca in The Last Kingdom. Ian played the role for four seasons before Father Beocca was murdered.

Most recently, he played drug dealer Carl Sweeney in BBC One drama The Responder in 2022. He’s also played William Lee in AppleTV+ series The Mosquito Coast since 2021.

His other roles include John Lennon in Backbeat (1994), Lonnie in Luck (2011-2012), Buddy in Rogue (2013), Soapy in Klondike (2014), Dr. Kester Gill in My Mad Fat Diary (2013-2015) Thomas Blanky in The Terror (2018) and Denis Goldberg in Escape from Pretoria (2020).

Katherine Kelly as Angela in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Katherine Kelly plays Angela Van den Bogerd in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast

Katherine Kelly plays Angela Van den Bogerd, a Post Office IT executive.

Another familiar face for fans of the cobbles, Katherine, 44, played Becky McDonald in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2012. Becky started on the show as a troublemaking ex-con, before rebuilding her life with partner Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson). For the role, Katherine won a National Television Award in 2012.

After Corrie, Katherine starred in The Guilty (2013), before taking the major role of Lady Mae Loxley in Mr Selfridge (2013-2016). Lady Mae was a socialite who helped entrepreneur Harry Selfridge promote his fledgling store.

Following Mr Selfridge, Katherine’s had roles on Happy Valley (2016), The Night Manager (2016), Him (2016), Class (2016) and Strike Back (2017-2018).

She then played Leah in Cheat (2019), DI Karen Renton in Liar (2020) and DCI Natalie Hobbs in Criminal: UK (2019-2020).

Katherine has played the recurring role of Elizabeth Sutherland, sister of Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) in Gentleman Jack in 2099-2022.

Since 2022, she’s been in lots! She played George in paramedic sitcom Bloods, Kirsty in comedy Black Ops, and Vicki in ITVX exclusive sitcom Ruby Speaking (2023). She also played Emily Jackson, one of Peter Sutcliffe’s victims, in The Long Shadow (2023).

Shaun Dooley plays Michael Rudkin in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast

Yorkshire-born actor Shaun Dooley plays Michael Rudkin, another of the wronged subpostmasters who spent years trying to clear their names.

Shaun, 49, started his career in soaps. From 1997-1998, he played Richie Fitzgerald in Coronation Street. He also had a small role in Casualty during the same period. Next was the recurring role of Reverend Tom Stuart in EastEnders, which he played over four years from 2001.

Next he had small roles in Holby City (2000-2005), New Tricks (2005), Murphy’s Law (2005), The Street (2006), Mobile (2007) and Silent Witness (2002-2008).

In 2009, he played the lead role of Richard Lee in war film Kandahar Break: Fortress of War.

He also played the lead role of Eddie in BBC comedy-drama Married Single Other just a year later in 2010. During the same period he also played Sergeant Don Parker in Five Days.

Major roles in South Riding (2011), Exile (2011), The Awakening (2011), Sugartown (2011) and Great Expectations (2011-2012) followed.

In 2012, he portrayed probation officer Greg in the E4 superhero drama Misfits. He played the role for two seasons, until 2013.

He was DC Jim Fenchurch in Cold War thriller The Game (2014), before appearing in the second season of Broadchurch (2015). In Broadchurch, he played Ricky Gillespie, the father and uncle of two of the murder victims.

Roles in Cuffs (2015), DCI Banks (2016) and Gunpowder (2017) followed. From 2019, he starred in The Witcher until 2021 and in Gentleman Jack until 2022.

In the 2020s, there were major roles in The Stranger (2020) and HIV drama It’s a Sin (2021). There’s also been Innocent and Grantchester in 2021, as well as Changing Ends, Black Mirror, The Long Shadow and Midsomer Murders in 2023.

Will Mellor as Lee in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Will Mellor plays Lee Castleton

Will Mellor, 47, plays Lee Castleton, yet another of the wronged sub-postmasters.

Most recently, Will’s been part of the Coronation Street lot (2021-2022). He played drug Harvey Gaskell, who wanted revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) after she went to the police.

There’s plenty more, however – particularly in soaps. Will starred on the then brand new Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 1995, where he played Jambo Bolton, one of the show’s original characters. After leaving in 1997, he returned for Christmas 2004. He then played fun-loving receptionist Jack Vincent on Casualty from 2001 to 2003. There was also a much briefer role on EastEnders in 2007.

Outside of soapland, he famously played Gaz Wilkinson in sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. He starred in the role of man’s man Gaz for ten years and nine seasons, until 2011.

After leaving, he played Ollie in White Van Man and Liam in In with the Flynns (both 2011-2012).

In season one of Broadchurch (2017), Will played Steve Connelly – a self-proclaimed psychic who offered his assistance on the death of Danny Latimer.

He then played In The Club’s Rick (2014-2016), before moving on to the role of DCI Spike Tanner in police drama No Offence (2015-2018). Next he starred as Redcap in 2019’s Sanctuary.

Lesley Nicol as Pam (centre) in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Lesley Nicol plays Pam Stubbs in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast

Manchester-born actress Lesley Nicol plays Pam Stubbs, another subpostmaster accused of stealing money from the Post Office due to Horizon.

Lesley, 70, famously played the role of cook Mrs Patmore in Downton Abbey across six seasons and two films. Mrs Patmore ruled the roost downstairs, though she had a soft spot for kitchen maid Daisy (Sophie McShera).

As well as Downton, she’s had acting roles in Beecham House (2019), The Catch (2016-2017), Heartbeat (1994-2008), The Bill (1991-2008), Staying Alive (1996-1997) and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (1988).

Lesley has also had an impressive voice acting career. Since 2018 she’s lent her voice to Cartoon Network’s Summer Camp Island. Her other voice roles include Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (2022-2023), Animaniacs (2020-2023), Jellystone (2021-2002), The Tom and Jerry Show (2019-2021), Goldie and the Bear (2015-2018) and Sarah & Duck (2013-2017). She also played the voice of Professor Matilda Weasley in the 2023 Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy.

Krupa Pattani (right) as Sam and Amit Shah (left) as Jas in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Amit Shah plays Jasgun Singh

British actor Amit Shah portrays Jasgun Singh in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast.

Amit, 42, had a great 2023. He played Faisal Bhatti in the last season of Happy Valley, and starred in an episode of Death in Paradise as well as portraying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in The Windsors.

He also played the lead role of Kaan in short film Big Ears (2021). Prior to that, Amit starred as Marcus in The Other One (2017-2022), The Long Call (2021), Angry Quiz Guy (2020), The Courier (2019), Final Score (2018), The Rebel (2016-2017) and Hospital People (2017).

In 2016, he played Fred Patini in Channel 4 property guardian comedy Crashing. He also played military intelligence agent Brannigan in 2015’s Jeckyll and Hyde.

As well as that, he’s had roles in chef drama Whites (2010), ITV comedy Honest (2008) and royal family drama The Palace (2008).

Adam James as Patrick Green in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Adam James plays Patrick Green

London-born actor Adam James plays Patrick Green QC, a barrister working to represent the wronged postmasters.

Recently, you might have seen Adam in multiple big name dramas. He appeared in The Long Shadow (2023), You (2023), Hotel Portofino (2022) and Treason (2022).

The 51-year-old starred alongside Aidan Turner in The Suspect (2022) and alongside Suranne Jones in Vigil (2021). He’d previously worked with Suranne in the hit drama Doctor Foster (2015-2017), in which Adam played accountant Neil.

Hit Michaela Coel drama I May Destroy You (2020) followed, as did Belgravia (2020) and Deep State (2019).

He also played Robert Dillon in Home from Home (2016-2018)..

Earlier roles include Casualty’s Pete Guildford in 2005, Cleveland O. Petty in Band of Brothers (2004) and Ross Grant on Island (1997).

Pip Torrens as Mr Justice Fraser in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Pip Torrens plays Mr Justice Fraser in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast

English actor Pip Torrens plays Mr Justice Fraser, the judge in the Bates and others v Post Office case.

Pip, 63, has had an extensive acting career. Recent roles include Lord Massen in The Nevers (2021-2023) and Commissioner Charles Dawes in Sherwood (2022).

He portrayed Cary Warleggan in hit BBC drama Poldark from 2015-2019. That period was prolific for Pip, who also portrayed Tommy Lascelles in The Crown (2016-2019), Herr Starr in Preacher (2017-2019) and Cassel in Versailles (2015-2017). He also played Nicholas Pratt in Patrick Melrose (2018).

Alongside Mr Bates vs the Post Office co-star Adam James, he played William Kingsley in Deep State (2018-2019).

Other TV roles include Grantchester (2014-2016), Up the Women (2015), The Saboteurs (2015), Law & Order: UK (2011-2014), Silk (2011-2014) and Fleming (2014).

In film, he’s appeared in The Remains of the Day (1993), Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Tomorrow Never Dies (2007). 2011 blockbusters The Iron Lady and War Horse followed, before 2015’s The Danish Girl and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

John Hollingworth as James Hartley (left) and Toby Jones as Alan Bates (right) in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast?

John Hollingworth plays James Hartley. Yorkshireman John recently appeared in Gentleman Jack (2019-2022). He appeared in Doc Martin (2017-2019), as well as playing Captain Henshawe in Poldark (2015-2017). John also had roles in Top Coppers (2015), Arthur & George (2015) and Da Vinci’s Demons (2014)

Clare Calbraith plays Gina Griffiths. Clare’s most famous role was Dr Tricia Summerbee on Heartbeat from 2000 to 2002. She also played roles on Coronation Street (2005), Downton Abbey (2011), Vera (2012-2014) and Unforgotten (2021). Since 2022, she’s portrayed Sandy Grace in ITV crime drama Grace.

Saman Kaur (Krupa Pattani) in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Krupa Pattani plays Saman Kaur. You might have seen Krupa on Hollyoaks, where she played psychologist Farrah Maalik (2017-2019). Farrah’s storylines mostly involved her family and her relationship with Kim Butterfield (Daisy Wood-Davis). Krupa also played Shazia Khan in Citizen Khan (2015-2016) and Mrs Patel in Biff & Chip (2021-2023).

Isobel Middleton plays Kay Linnell. Isobel is probably best known for her voice, as she has played Anna Tregorran in radio drama The Archers since 2016. She has also had roles in Compulsion (2022), Emmerdale (2014-2020), Doctors (2000-2018) and Holby City (2008-2011).

Colin Tierney plays Martin Griffiths. Colin’s had roles in Cracker (1994), Island at War (2004) and Nowhere Boy (2009). He appeared as Chief Superintendent Gerry Rydell in DCI Banks (2010-2011). He was also Ronan Truman in Coronation Street in 2017 and Assistant Chief Constable Bottoms in Endeavour in 2019. Colin also narrated Aircrash Confidential (2011-2018) and Mafia’s Greatest Hits (2012-2017).

Lisa Castleton (Amy Nutall) (left) and Lee Castleton (Will Mellor) (right) in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in the Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast?

Amy Nutall plays Lisa Castleton. Amy famously played Chloe Atkinson on Emmerdale between 2000 and 2005, during which she was regularly nominated for Sexiest Female at the British Soap Awards. She also played Ethel Parks on Downton Abbey from 2011 to 2012. Outside of acting, Amy has also had a successful singing career.

Ifan Huw Dafydd plays Noel Thomas. Welsh actor Ifan is currently starring in Nickelodeon sitcom Goldie’s Oldies (2021-present). He also starred in Parch (2016-2018), Requiem (2018), Curious Under the Stairs (2015-2017), 35 Diwrnod (2017), The Indian Doctor (2010-2013) and Alys (2011-2012).

Mr Bates vs the Post Office premieres on ITV on New Year’s Day at 9pm.

