8 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Alison Hammond and Mark Wright to Kaye Adams

Spare a thought and some sympathy for these celebs who’ve had a rough ride over recent days.

Being a celebrity isn’t easy, y’know?

What’s been going on ear then, Kaye? (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams

A nasty shock for Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, who was left panicking after she couldn’t hear though her earpiece on the show recently.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, what has gone wrong?'” she said.

Having looked up her symptoms online, Kaye went straight to A&E, fearing she may have a tumour.

Thankfully – and happily, meaning we can all laugh about it now… even Kaye… – a medic “pulled out the biggest bit of wax you have ever seen”.

Perhaps Kaye should have Googled instead: ‘How often should you give your lugholes a hosing?’.

It is a hard life for Joe (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Joe Swash

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon may be more efficient at reproducing than amoeba, but he may be called upon to help expand their brood even more… and a lot sooner than he thinks.

The couple’s blended family already comprises three sons from previous relationships, as well as a son and two daughters together. And those three younger kids all arrived in the last four and a bit years. Baby Belle came into the world last February.

Nonetheless, according to reports, further additions might be considered.

“Joe is shocked that Stacey wants [another baby] so quickly. He hoped she’d wait a little bit longer,” a source has reportedly divulged to OK! magazine.

Give the poor fella a rest! Or at least a few minutes to recover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden

Amid (zero) concerns Amanda Holden might not be the belle of the ball at her daughter’s 18th birthday celebrations, the BGT judge shared a video of her own party moves.

Bopping along to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s track Murder on the Dancefloor, Amanda came in for a blasting as an ’embarrassing mum’ over her “fake sexy dancing” and ‘stealing the limelight’.

However, one fan defended her – in a suitably measured comment: “Unless she is actually murdering someone on that dance floor, leave the woman alone!”

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us: Alison Hammond

Everybody’s favourite This Morning Friday presenter not called Dermot is said to be disappointed after not being asked to return to front the BAFTA Film Awards this year.

“She’s just hoping that it isn’t a sign that her popularity could be waning,” a source told Closer, even though it sounds like it should be a Facebook post whine which gets lots of ‘u ok hun?’ replies.

Paddy McGuinness

Elsewhere this week, reports claimed that Paddy is facing an “expensive divorce”.

“It’s going to be an expensive divorce for Paddy. Christine has had enough,” an unnamed pal has reportedly been blabbing to MailOnline.

Tough talk, indeed. But how will the court of tabloid posturing and speculation match up to the reality of legal processes?

This Morning’s Deidre didn’t enamour herself to some viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s Deidre Sanders

This Morning viewers were left fuming this week after agony aunt Deidre Sanders advised a wife whose husband had cheated on her multiple times to “have a kiss and a cuddle every day”.

Free advice worth every penny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us: Ekin-Su

Oh Ek! The reality contestant who you’ve no doubt seen on that thing, that time – and maybe in that other thing, too – has reflected on how doing a bit of ice skating in one of the things made her feel “overworked”.

“I was working seven days a week and had no time for me or my relationship. I was overworked and exhausted,” she’s said, as anyone that paid attention to her comments rolled their eyes until dizzy.

Mark Wright

A Wright Family Holiday, a travel series that rivals those by fellow celebs Michael Palin and Joanna Lumley, will not return to telly, according to reports.

No doubt anonymous ‘sources’ will be touting in the tabs how Mark is considering a million different offers for TV shows in the US any day soon. What shows, you may enquire? You don’t know them, they go to a different school.

Read more: Holly Willoughby tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2024

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.