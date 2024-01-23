Mark Wright’s travel show A Wright Family Holiday won’t be returning: ‘It wasn’t meant to be’

Mark Wright won’t be returning with his travel show, A Wright Family Holiday, according to reports.

The reality star appeared in A Wright Family Holiday alongside his footy star brother Josh and their 67-year-old dad Mark Snr. The show debuted back in 2023 and followed the gang holiday all over the UK.

However, fans hoping to see the boys back on screens will be disappointed, as the show has reportedly been given the chop.

The series followed Mark, his brother and their dad holidaying around the UK (Credit: BBC)

Mark Wright reality show ‘axed’

According to reports, A Wright Family was “always going to be a suck-it-and-see job”. However, a source has alleged that it “wasn’t meant to be”.

An insider told The Sun: “If it went down well with audiences and got healthy viewing figures, the BBC would have been tempted to maybe explore another series. The Wrights would have been up for it, but it wasn’t to be.”

However, it seems this doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the Mark and the Wright family on TV screens though. The source added: “The consolation, though, is that the BBC is still keen to work with them and they could be offered another type of show in the future.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted BBC for comment. A BBC spokesperson said: “A Wright Family Holiday was commissioned as a one off.”

Mark’s wife Michelle recently starred in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Mark Wight and Michelle Keegan

Reports of Mark’s show getting the chop comes amid his wife Michelle Keegan’s epic success with her show Fool Me Once.

The former Corrie star plays Maya Stern in the Netflix drama which is a TV adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel. And it’s fair to say the show has had the world hooked. It amassed 61 million views globally in just the first two weeks of its release.

Michelle has also been tipped to land the female lead in the next Bond movie following the success of Fool Me Once. According to gambling experts at Gambling.com, she is a clear favourite.

Michelle Keegan ‘to be propelled into bigger stardom’

Amid her huge success, PR expert Nick Ede has also claimed Michelle could be propelled to even bigger stardom.

He told OK! Magazine: “It’s really given Michelle a platform to make her a major star. All eyes are on her at the moment because Netflix is watched by millions of people globally and her series is number one here and in the US.”

