Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su admits she felt ‘overworked’ during time on the show: ‘I was exhausted’

Former Dancing On Ice and Love Island star Ekin-Su has slammed the show, complaining that she was left “exhausted” by it.

The 29-year-old briefly appeared on the show last year. She was the third celebrity to be eliminated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

Love Island star Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Last year saw Love Island star Ekin-Su appear on Dancing On Ice.

Ekin was paired up with Brendyn Hatfield on the hit ITV show.

Her time on the show certainly got viewers talking, with hundreds of Ofcom complaints being made about her outfits.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn were in the first skate-off of the series, however managed to survive.

But, their time was up come week three, after they found themselves in the skate-off once again. This time, they were eliminated.

The highest score Ekin-Su managed to pick up was 23.0.

Ekin-Su has hit out (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star Ekin-Su slams Dancing On Ice

Now, in a new interview, Ekin-Su has confessed that her time on Dancing On Ice left her feeling exhausted. She also claims she was “overworked”.

“‘I was working seven days a week and had no time for me or my relationship. I was overworked and exhausted,” she told Spin Genie.

“If I hadn’t had so much on during that time, my experience on the show would have been different. I also wouldn’t have let the bad comments get to me,” she then said.

“I’m stronger now. I was in the habit of Googling myself and I’d let the comments really upset me. Negative comments about my personality or my performance,” she then added.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has she been up to since the show?

Since leaving the show, a lot has happened for Ekin-Su.

In the summer of last year, she and Davide split, albeit briefly. “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best,” Davide wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

However, they reconciled soon after.

Ekin-Su is currently taking part in the US version of The Traitors on Peacock.

Read more: Love Island UK – the couples who have stayed together from Ekin-Su and Davide to Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.