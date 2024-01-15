Love Island returns to screens tonight (Monday, January 15) for an All-Star series.

While it’s the most amazing entertainment for viewers, is it really a vehicle for finding true, everlasting love? For some Love Island couples – most definitely yes!

Here are the couples that are still together after meeting on the ITV2 show – despite some romances having very bumpy beginnings!

Jamie and Camilla met on Love Island in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which Love Island couples are still together? Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

When Camilla appeared on Love Island on series three in 2017, it looked as though she wouldn’t find romance after a false start with Johnny.

But then in walked Jamie Jewitt who – like Camilla – possessed brains and integrity as well as beauty.

The pair, who tied the knot last year, welcomed their beautiful daughter Nell in 2020.

They welcomed another daughter, Nora Belle, in May 2022. They’re now expecting a little boy!

Nas and Eva are still going strong (Credit: ITV)

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Season six star Nas had a slow start to his Love Island journey, before he paired up with Eva.

They did take a whole six months to go Instagram official after the show, but once they had that milestone out of the way, it was rare to not see them teasing each other on their respective stories.

The pair have since moved in together.

And the rest is history!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delahoyde-Massey (@cara_delahoyde)

Love Island UK: Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

The Love Island series two winners are still going strong.

Nathan and Cara had their firstborn, Freddie, in 2017, but split for a little while mid-pregnancy.

Proof that they both chose the right person to couple up with in 2015, the pair didn’t stay apart for long.

They became the third Love Island couple to marry in 2019 and even welcomed baby number two, Delilah, in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Cross (@silvercrossuk)

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Introducing the first EVER Love Island couple to wed!

Alex and Olivia had a few mishaps to begin their Love Island experience with, including Alex’s relations with former Miss GB Zara Holland and Olivia’s initial distrust of her future husband-to-be.

Despite the on-screen drama of their series two appearance, this pair of influencers married in a 2018 ceremony in Essex, and have been by each other’s side since.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Alex are set to become parents after announcing their baby joy earlier this year.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together for over two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Arguably the most famous Love Island winning couple, series five’s Tommy and Molly-Mae were smitten from the moment they met.

Despite the odd wobble (remember when Maura and Tommy were almost a thing?), Tyson Fury’s brother and the influencer have now been together for over two years now.

And although they narrowly missed out on the Love Island trophy back in 2019, they recently bought their dream home in Cheshire.

Showing off the incredible pad on Instagram, Molly wrote: “It finally happened… our NEW CHAPTER!!!”

They welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. In June 2023 they sent fans wild when they announced they were engaged!

Dom and Jess are expecting their second baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island UK: Dom Lever and Jess Shears

They were firm fan favorites when they first appeared on our screens in 2017.

And despite many of the series three cohort’s pairings going their separate ways, social influencer couple Dominic Lever and Jessica Shears have done anything but.

Dom and Jess announced their engagement just months after meeting in the Love Island villa, went on to wed in a Mykonos in 2018, and had their first child in late 2019.

Meanwhile, in March this year, Jess confirmed her second pregnancy with a cute post on Instagram.

Millie and Liam won the programme last year (Credit: YouTube)

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie and Liam are the current reigning champs of Love Island.

Shortly after winning the show last year, the pair were quick to move in together. However, they did break up for a bit.

But, love eventually found a way, and the couple are now back together and better than ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Andrew and Tasha met on Love Island in 2022 and ended up finishing in third place.

However, after putting Andrew’s bad behaviour in Casa Amor behind them, the couple have gone from strength to strength.

In September 2022, the couple moved in together and have adopted a pup, Luna. They’ve also had matching tattoos. Aww!!

Indiyah and Dami were finalists in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Another couple from the 2022 series, Indiyah and Dami finished in fourth place that year.

They’ve gone from strength to strength since – and continue to post loved up snaps on Instagram. They recently went on holiday to Ghana together.

Ekin-Su and Davide won, split, and got back together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide have had a rollercoaster relationship.

They won the show, landed their own TV show, then broke up last year. Davide announced the sad news on Instagram last July.

“Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best,” he said at time.

However, the couple have since settled their differences and got back together, leaving fans thrilled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANYA MANHENGA (@talkswithtt_)

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga

Shaq and Tanya took part in last winter’s Love Island, and made it to the final, finishing in fourth place.

The couple have stayed together, and in September 2023 announced they were moving in together!

They spent Christmas just gone in Jamaica.

Jessie and Will were fan favourites (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Australian model Jessie and farmer Will became firm fan favourites during their time on the show last year.

The couple narrowly missed out on the final – but no fear – they’ve stayed together since.

The couple recently spent their first Christmas together in Jessie’s native Tasmania.

“To the Villa, to London, to the FARM. What a crazy, wonderful, and life lasting journey this has been,” Will said as he paid tribute to 2023 in an Instagram post recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Harrinanan (@sanamiee)

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Kai and Sanam won last year’s winter Love Island – and have stayed together since.

The couple post plenty of loved-up snaps on Instagram and even have a YouTube channel together. So sweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Adebayo (@whitbrownsx)

Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo

Last summer’s stars, Lochan and Whitney, are still together.

They finished as runners-up on last year’s series, and have stayed together, treating fans to snaps a plenty of dates and days out.

They recently spent Christmas together.

Zach and Molly came fourth in last year’s series (Credit: ITV)

Zach Noble and Molly Marsh

Molly and Zach finished in fourth place – and have been one of the few couples from the 2023 series to stay together.

They were hit with split rumours towards the back end of 2023, however, have powered through and are still together today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLA THOMAS (@ellathomas_)

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas

Last series’ winners have been on a journey since leaving the villa – and it’s only been six months.

The couple are believed to have lasted three months together before splitting in secret last year.

However, they then got back together in secret and were reportedly off and on for a while.

However, judging by Ella’s post on Boxing Day, they’re still together!

Read more: Love Island: All Stars 2024 set to reunite Jake and Liberty – forget the other cast, it’s all the drama we want to see

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight (Monday, January 15) at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Which of the island’s remaining couples is your favourite? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.