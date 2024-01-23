This Morning host Alison Hammond is said to be disappointed after not being asked to return to front the BAFTA Film Awards.

Alison said that landing the BAFTAs gig alongside Richard E Grant last year was a dream come true. However, this year it’s been announced that David Tennant will be hosting.

And, as a result, it’s claimed Alison is worried “everything could get taken away from her at a moment’s notice”.

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards last year (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning host Alison Hammond ‘gutted’ over TV role

It comes amid reports that Alison turned down the offer of Holly Willoughby‘s full-time role on This Morning. Sources claimed this is because Alison enjoys working on other projects, such as The Great British Bake Off and the BAFTAs.

Now, however, sources close to Alison have claimed to Closer she’s “gutted” not to have been asked back to present the BBC One show. “Alison had really hoped that she could do the BAFTAs for another year and even become a main host. She’s gutted not to be asked back.”

And it seems that the decision may have fed into a deeper insecurity. This is despite Alison’s huge success since leaving the Big Brother house in 2002.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

‘Imposter syndrome’

The source went on to claim: “Alison often suffers from imposter syndrome. She thinks that everything could get taken away from her at a moment’s notice, despite all her success. Because she got into the entertainment industry via a reality show, she’s always felt like she’s had to work harder to prove to people that she’s got skill and talent and isn’t just famous for being famous.

“She’s really grateful for everything she has going on right now. But she’s aware how cut-throat the TV world can be. Hosting the BAFTAs was an honour of a lifetime. Her close friends are being very supportive and have told her not to let it get her down. She’s got so much good stuff going on in her career to concentrate on – but she’s just hoping that it isn’t a sign that her popularity could be waning.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant and will take place on Sunday February 18 on BBC One.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘in final talks’ to host For The Love Of Dogs and Paul O’Grady fans aren’t happy

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.