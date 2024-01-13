Alison Hammond ‘in final talks’ to host For The Love Of Dogs – and fans aren’t happy

This Morning host Alison Hammond is reported to be in line to present For The Love Of Dogs after the heartbreaking death of Paul O’Grady.

Alison is said to be “in final talks” to succeed Paul on the show, which ITV have said they wish to continue to honour Paul after he died.

The documentary series set in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is much-loved by viewers across the country. Speculation has previously been rife over who would present it now. Names such as Stephen Mulhern, Ricky Gervais and Amanda Holden were thrown into the mix.

Alison Hammond to present For The Love Of Dogs, according to reports

But now, according to The Mirror, it’s Alison who is the front runner.

A source told them: “Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did.”

They continued: “Alison would be a great signing… and as her ever-expanding portfolio of shows demonstrates, capable of putting her hand to anything.”

However it seems fans are in disagreement over Alison being the perfect signing. Many have expressed their unhappiness with the news on social media. Some even said they’d certainly switch off if she was the host.

Fans vow to switch off For The Love Of Dogs over Alison Hammond

Writing on X, one said: “Lots of horrible stuff going on at the moment and this will seem silly but, and contrary to public opinion, I will be gutted if Alison Hammond takes over For the Love of Dogs from Paul O’Grady. I won’t be watching again.”

“For the love of dogs – Alison Hammond? No thanks – instant turn off,” agreed a second.

Another added: “You have got to be joking…the awful Alison Hammond is being lined up to take over from the wonderful Paul O’Grady on For The Love of Dogs. What an absolute disaster that will be. I for one will NOT be watching.”

“Not at all an appropriate person to take over this show. Sadly I will probably no longer watch it,” admitted one more.

However, some were pleased with the news, with one responding: “I for one think Alison would be awesome she is fun and seems caring also she is what a lot of ‘celebs’ seem to be trying NOT to be which is real.”

This Morning news

It’s not all bad news for Alison, however! In December last year she was recognised for her presenting skills at the 2023 Women in Film and Television Awards.

The star, 48, bagged herself the EIKON Presenter award for her work on This Morning and Great British Bake Off.

She is also the bookies favourite to take over a permanent This Morning host. This comes after Cat Deeley reportedly turned down the role.

