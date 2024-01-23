This Morning viewers fume over Deidre’s advice to caller whose husband cheated “multiple times”

This Morning fans were not too happy today over agony aunt Deidre Sanders’ “silly” advice to a heartbroken caller.

The ITV show returned for another episode on Tuesday (January 23) with Dermot O’Leary and Sian Welby back at the helm.

They were joined by show resident and agony aunt Deidre – however, it seemed she left viewers fuming over her words of wisdom.

Deidre on This Morning today

On This Morning, the team spoke to a caller, ‘Lisa’, who was looking for advice – following the news of her partner cheating.

“I need some advice. Basically last year I found out my husband, who is in the British army, was deployed to another country for six months and during this time he cheated on me multiple times with multiple women,” the woman said. She then went on to reveal how they were only married for a few weeks at the time, and she was also pregnant.

“I’ve decided to stay, but I’m finding it really hard. I don’t know what to do, I’m constantly changing my mind. I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus,” she added.

This Morning today: Deidre slammed for advice

Deidre replied: “I’m so sorry, what a terrible experience. Have you had a chance to talk to him? There’s no excuse for his behaviour, but has he opened up about what he thinks lay behind that?”

The caller then noted how he claimed it was the fact “he was away” as well as the peer pressure from the other boys in the army. She revealed: “He just said he got carried away, he slept with one, then before you know it he had about four.”

Deidre says they ‘need to express their love’

When asked by Dermot if he has apologised, she said: “He’s very very remorseful. I’ve never seen him beg so much over the last few months.”

‘Lisa’ said she has been in contact with one of the women her husband cheated with. She said the woman has “gone into great detail about what’s happened and what they’ve done”. ‘Lisa’ admitted she “finds herself stalking” the woman on social media and “comparing” herself to her.

You know, sometimes it feels a bit unromantic to say but you have to make sure that you do have a kiss and a cuddle every day.

In response to the situation, Deidre then suggested: “It’s such good news that your husband is very remorseful that he is very sorry. So now what you need to do is put in sort of practical building blocks to try and rebuild a trust between you.”

The agony aunt then explained how the caller and her husband need to “express their love for one another”. She added: “You know, sometimes it feels a bit unromantic to say but you have to make sure that you do have a kiss and a cuddle every day. That he says ‘I love you’. Try and set aside [time] where you really check in with each other.”

This Morning fans fuming

It’s fair to say some fans were fuming over Deidre’s advice on This Morning. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Jesus Deidre. He’s just slept with 4 women and you advise they must kiss and cuddle and checking with each other.”

Someone else fumed: “‘Lisa’, don’t listen to Deidre, you need to get rid! You’re just going to be tormented whenever he’s away!!!”

A third added: “Oh Deidre. Why aren’t you telling her to leave and stop making ‘Lisa’ feel like it’s her fault. He’s a cheat, he’ll always cheat, he’s not worth it.”

Another chimed in and quipped: “Your husband is cheating on you with several women? ‘Give him a cuddle’ Deidre ya silly.”

A fifth proclaimed: “‘Have a kiss and a cuddle everyday’ what, with a cheating scumbag? I suppose it’s different from going on the website and having a nice walk.”

