Celebrity Gogglebox stars we’ve loved and lost and their tragic causes of death – from Liam Payne to Caroline Aherne and Jamal Edwards

A ton of famous faces have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox – but tragically some iconic stars are no longer with us.

The spin-off Channel 4 show – that premiered back in 2014 – kicks off its new series tonight (June 6).

Along with some of the regulars, there are some new famous faces on the sofas, including Vernon Kay.

However, over the years there have been several stars who have sadly died.

Here, ED! is taking a look back at all the Celebrity Gogglebox deaths over the years.

Liam Payne

Singer Liam Payne appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2018. He starred alongside his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

In October 2024, Liam tragically died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Liam – who was a father to his son Bear, with whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl – was just 31 years old.

Immediately after his death, images of his body began circulating on social media.

A toxicology report later released by the prosecutor’s office said Liam had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system when he died.

As the investigation into the circumstances of his death continued, charges were dropped for three people, including his friend Roger Norres.

Liam’s funeral, where his One Direction members — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — all attended, took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire in November 2024.

Jamal Edwards

Jamal – who was the son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards – appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019. He starred alongside pop star and friend Jessie J.

Sadly, the music producer tragically died of a cardiac arrhythmia after a DJ guy in February 2022 at age 31.

A coroner confirmed in August 2022 that he died of a cardiac arrest following a late-night alcohol and cocaine session.

Jamal’s friend, Nick Hopper, lived in an annex at Jamal’s home and detailed his final moments to the court.

In a statement read to the inquest by the coroner, he said that Jamal had become “quite paranoid”. He said: “Anytime I moved he began panicking. I told him to calm down, but he became increasingly irate.”

Hopper said that Jamal eventually collapsed unconscious by the bathroom door.

Despite the best efforts of Hopper and later his uncle, Rodney Artman, as well as paramedics, Jamal did not wake up and was declared dead at 10.36am on Sunday February 20.

Toxicology tests found cocaine and alcohol in his system, but no cannabis.

Caroline Aherne

Caroline – best known for her role in The Royle Family – was the narrator of Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox right from the very start in 2013.

Tragically, in July 2016 Caroline died aged 52 at her home in Timperley following a battle with lung cancer.

At the time, her Royle Family co-star and friend Ricky Tomlinson said: “Her death was the biggest shock in the world. It knocked me for six.”

Caroline publicly revealed she was battling lung cancer in 2014 at the Macmillan Cancer ­Improvement Partnership.

However, when the cancer returned, she only told a handful of her closest friends she had between three and 12 months to live.

She sadly passed away just two months later.

Caroline had previously battled bladder cancer, and a rare cancer of the retina. She also struggled with depression and alcoholism, and had attempted suicide in July 1998.

After Caroline’s death, her The Royle Family co-star Craig Cash took over as the narrator of Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox.

