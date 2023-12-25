Caroline Aherne had heartbreaking request ahead of death for Royle Family co-star

Craig Crash has revealed the heartbreaking request from his pal Caroline Aherne before her death.

The much-loved TV star was well known for her comedic roles, including Mrs Merton and Denise Royle in The Royle Family. However, in 2016, Caroline died following a battle with lung cancer.

Caroline didn’t tell many people about her cancer battle. However, before she publicly revealed her diagnosis, she issued her writing partner Craig Cash a heartbreaking plea.

The comedian sadly died in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Aherne died in 2016

The life and work of beloved comedian Caroline is to be celebrated in two BBC Two documentaries on Monday (December 25). The shows, Ricky Tomlinson remembers Caroline Aherne and Caroline Aherne: Queen Of Comedy will look back at the late actor’s life.

With a career that spanned nearly three decades, Caroline’s most popular creation by far has to be the sitcom The Royle Family, which she co-created and wrote with Cash.

However fans, and colleagues, of the comedian were left heartbroken in 2014, when she revealed she was battling lung cancer. Caroline publicly revealed the news at the Macmillan Cancer ­Improvement Partnership.

But prior to this, she issued her writing partner and pal Craig Cash a heartbreaking wish ahead of her death.

Craig revealed Caroline’s request (Credit: BBC One)

Caroline Aherne asked Craig Cash to do Gogglebox

Fans will know Caroline was also the narrator on Gogglebox right from the very start in 2013.

After her diagnosis, Caroline didn’t want to let the loyal legion of viewers down when she was not well. So the brave comedian asked Craig if he would step in for her.

Speaking told Radio Times, Craig said: “In November 2013, when she was gravely ill with cancer, Caroline asked if I’d narrate Gogglebox when she wasn’t up to it.”

He added: “Of course, I said yes; it was a very sad time and I wanted to do right by her and by the programme. Caroline was well and then unwell, well and unwell, so I filled in whenever she needed me to.”

Why was Caroline alone when she died?

Caroline tragically died on July 2, 2016 at her home in Timperley. At the time, her Royle Family co-star and friend Ricky Tomlinson said: “Her death was the biggest shock in the world. It knocked me for six.”

Ricky knew Caroline was ill, but believed she was recovering. In fact, Caroline died alone, with only a few family and close friends knowing she was terminally ill.

He said: “I was so shocked. She was absolutely wonderful and amazing to work for. Kind, funny, witty. A true professional and one of the most generous people I ever worked with.”

