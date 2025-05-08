Gogglebox bosses are said to have recruited Alison Hammond and her son Aidan for the new series of the Channel 4 show.

This Morning presenter Alison, 50, and Aidan, 20, are expected to participate in the next celebrity special of the couch potato series.

According to The Sun, producers were excited by how the mum and son pair came over during the 10-part BBC series of Florida Unpacked, which aired earlier this year.

Alison Hammond and Aidan travelled to the US for the BBC that aired earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Gogglebox news – Alison Hammond ‘signs up’

The tabloid reckons further famous faces could be lined up, too. But it is not yet known who may be included in the celebrity cast – or when Alison and Aidan might be seen on screen.

A TV insider is said to have said: “Producers were impressed by the dynamic between Aidan and his mum on their new travel show, so wanted a piece of it for Celebrity Gogglebox.

“They’re always looking for new duos to appear on the programme to keep it constantly feeling fresh, and, of course, fronting the Great British Bake Off means she’s already part of the C4 family.

“A date for the series in question has yet to be set and the other names aren’t confirmed.”

As well as appearing on Florida Unpacked for the Beeb, her regular hosting slots with ITV for This Morning and For the Love of Dogs, and Channel 4 for Great British Bake Off, Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend is set to launch next week.

ED! has approached a representative for Channel 4 for comment on The Sun’s story.

Will Alison Hammond be swapping the sofa on This Morning to appear on Channel 4 on her own settee? (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Alison Hammond’s son Aidan?

Aidan – Alison’s only child – was born in 2005. He is currently 20 years old.

According to reports, Alison and Aidan share a birthdate of February 5. She gave birth to him on her 30th birthday.

Alison has previously joked about Aidan’s arrival into the world. She’s said: “I was a bit miffed because I was like: ‘I can’t believe it’s my birthday, and you haven’t even bought me flowers or a card!'”

And in 2023, they marked him turning 18 – and her turning 48 – with a joint, celeb-packed bash.

Who is Alison Hammond’s son’s father?

Aidan’s dad is Noureddine Boufaied. He is believed to have been a Manchester-based taxi driver. It is thought to have been previously engaged to Alison.

The parents are reported to have separated in the early 2010s. Aidan is said to also have three half-siblings from his father’s other relationships.

