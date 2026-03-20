Emmerdale has barely given viewers a moment to breathe this week, and if the latest spoilers are anything to go by, the drama is only just getting started.

From shocking confessions to explosive feuds and relationship twists, the ITV soap is lining up some huge moments in the months ahead. With lives on the line and secrets ready to spill, fans can expect plenty more must-watch scenes in the Dales.

This week alone saw Paddy and Dylan finally admit the truth about Ray’s death, putting themselves at risk of life sentences for perverting the course of justice. At the same time, Joe discovered Kim plans to leave Home Farm to Lydia, while Robert and Aaron settled into their new life at the newly named Emmerdale Farm.

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And with more chaos teased for the week of Monday March 23 to Friday March 27, including Cain losing control and making a move on Charity, there is clearly no slowing things down.

Here is a look at some of the biggest Emmerdale spoilers still to come…

Graham knows what he wants and that’s Rhona (Credit: ITV)

1. Graham will fight for Rhona

By the end of this week, Graham has already gone to extreme lengths to support Rhona, proving he would do anything for her. Helping with Dylan is just one example of how far he is willing to go.

Although Rhona has been keen to show her commitment to Marlon, even putting on a display of affection, it is clear there are still unresolved feelings. Viewers can see it, and so can Graham.

Despite denying any intentions, his actions and the way he looks at her suggest he is far from ready to walk away. The big question is whether he will succeed in winning Rhona back, and what that could mean for Marlon.

The Dingle Farm legacy begins (Credit: ITV)

2. Dingle Farm set to thrive

Cain has been desperately trying to secure land so he can build Dingle Farm for Moira once she is released from prison.

While things may seem uncertain now, it has already been confirmed the venture will succeed. Farming remains a key part of Emmerdale, and soon both Emmerdale Farm and Dingle Farm will be up and running in the village.

Paddy and Dylan confess (Credit: ITV)

3. Prison looming for Bear, Paddy and Dylan?

Bear’s decision to claim he deliberately killed Ray has dramatically changed the course of events, upgrading his charge to murder.

In response, Paddy felt he had no choice but to confess in an attempt to protect his father, while Dylan also admitted his involvement in the cover-up.

All three now face the possibility of severe consequences, with a life sentence on the table. Whether any of them can avoid prison remains uncertain.

Cain has a battle ahead of him in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Cain’s cancer battle in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain is facing one of the toughest challenges of his life after being diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

He requires major surgery, which carries the risk of life-changing side effects, including incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Actor Jeff Hordley explained: “Everything is falling to pieces and he doesn’t deal with his diagnosis at all well. Cain has never found it easy to talk about his feelings anyway but after learning of his diagnosis, he snaps at everyone.

“He worries that if he tells anyone and with Moira in prison, nobody will be around to look after their children. He is terrified he is going to die.”

The question now is whether Cain can find a way to confront what lies ahead.

Moira didn’t do this (Credit: ITV)

5. A ‘make or break’ moment for Cain and Moira

Alongside his health battle, Cain’s relationship with Moira is set to face serious strain.

Jeff Hordley has hinted that the couple will face a series of challenges that could test them to their limits. Whether those struggles ultimately bring them closer or push them apart remains to be seen.

Show boss Laura Shaw has also suggested their relationship will be under pressure as they navigate darker times ahead.

However, there is still hope. Jeff has spoken about the strength of their bond, suggesting their love could carry them through even the most difficult moments.

Graham was going to leave Emmerdale but changed his mind (Credit: ITV)

6. Mystery over Graham’s link to Jodie in Emmerdale spoilers

One of the biggest unanswered questions since Graham’s return is his connection to Coronation Street’s Jodie.

Viewers first saw them together during Corriedale, with Jodie tied up in the back of his van. Although there have been hints that answers were coming, the full story remains under wraps.

Even when Joe questioned Graham about his return, he avoided explaining why he was at the hospital on the night of the crash.

Fans are still waiting, but it has been confirmed that answers will come eventually.

Is Kim being played? (Credit: ITV)

7. Graham and Kim’s battle heats up

After giving in to their feelings, Graham quickly pulled back, leaving Kim hurt and confused.

Despite that, he remains focused on bringing her down and separating Joe from her influence.

With tensions rising, it looks like a bigger clash is on the horizon, and it could have serious consequences for both of them.

Charity can’t keep things hidden for long (Credit: ITV)

8. Charity’s secret set to explode

Charity has managed to keep the truth about her baby hidden so far, with only Ross aware that he is the real father.

For now, the secret remains safe, but it will not stay that way forever. As the due date approaches, the truth is expected to come out, with major consequences for everyone involved.

Dr Todd is returning to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

9. Trouble ahead for Jacob and Dr Todd in Emmerdale spoiler

Dr Caroline Todd is returning for an extended stint, and her presence is set to cause problems for Jacob.

The storyline will explore workplace bullying, with her character proving difficult for him to handle.

Actress Caroline Harker said: “I’m delighted to be back at Emmerdale for a longer stint playing Doctor Todd. She’s a complex character and from what I’ve been told so far, quite a tricky one for Jacob to navigate.

“Workplace bullying is commonplace, and it will be interesting to see it brought to our screens in a serial drama such as Emmerdale.”

Some fans have already begun speculating there could be more to her story, possibly linking her to darker events in the village.

Kammy will get a storyline in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

10. Kammy’s backstory finally revealed

There is also more to come from Kammy, with plans in place to explore his past in greater detail.

Actor Shebz Miah has confirmed a long-term storyline is on the way, promising a mix of emotions and a deeper understanding of the character.

He told the Inside Soap podcast: “You guys are in for a surprise, I’ll tell you that. It’s a hot topic at the moment with Kammy. Everyone is always asking me: ‘When do we get to learn more about him and understand what’s happening?'”

He added that the storyline will include both uplifting and tragic elements, helping to explain Kammy’s personality.

Steph will be back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

11. Steph Miligan tipped for return in Emmerdale spoilers

Finally, fans could soon see Steph Miligan back on screen.

Georgia Jay, who plays Steph, recently shared a social media post showing she is reading a script again, sparking speculation that she is preparing to return.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, it has left viewers hopeful that the Miligan family will be reunited before long.

With so many major storylines building at once, Emmerdale looks set for a dramatic few months ahead, and it seems there are plenty more twists still to come.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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