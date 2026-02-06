Graham and Jodie link will be explained in Emmerdale and Coronation Street: ‘It will all become clear’

When Emmerdale favourite Graham Foster appeared alive during Corriedale he had a woman named Jodie tied up in the back of his van.

Weeks later, viewers are still waiting for answers about who she is and how she fits into Graham’s dramatic return. Every time he has been pushed on what he was doing during the crossover, Graham has shut the conversation down completely. No explanations, no hints, nothing.

Which, of course, has only made the mystery even more irresistible.

So when are we finally going to find out what is going on?

Graham was doing something dodgy with Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Graham had Jodie tied up in the back of his van during Corriedale

During Corriedale on Monday January 5, viewers were introduced to a mystery man driving a van with an unknown woman tied up in the back.

When the crash unfolded, his van became caught up in the chaos. It was only when Joe Tate arrived at the scene that the tension ramped up. The mystery man got out of the vehicle just moments before a huge explosion sent Joe flying backwards, hitting his head.

When Joe came round, he clearly saw something that left him deeply unsettled.

By the time the man returned to his van, the woman he had restrained had vanished. He was furious about it, but appeared far more concerned about Joe’s condition. He was later spotted at the hospital, watching over Joe’s room. That was when viewers finally saw his face.

It was Graham Foster.

Graham was then shown making a phone call, explaining that the woman had got away and that he now had something else he needed to deal with.

We now know that woman was Jodie, the sister of Coronation Street’s Shona Platt. What we still do not know is how on earth she and Graham are connected.

Viewers caught another glimpse of Jodie when Graham returned to help Rhona in Emmerdale. After beating up Ray, Graham was called off by Rhona and told Jodie it was time to move on. That journey ultimately led straight into the Corriedale crash.

Why was Jodie in the back of his van? (Credit: ITV)

An explanation is coming

Despite the fact that Graham has completely refused to talk about that night and Coronation Street has stayed equally tight-lipped, it is now clear the storyline has not been abandoned.

Olivia Frances Brown, who plays Jodie in Coronation Street, has confirmed that answers are on the way. Speaking to Radio Times, she reassured fans that the truth will eventually come out.

“Eventually, you will [find out],” she said when asked about Jodie’s connection to Graham.

“I can’t give away too much right now, but it will all become clear in time.

“I can’t say how long, how much time, but eventually, if you keep watching, you’ll find out why.”

For now, it looks like viewers will have to keep speculating. But at least we know the answers are coming.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

