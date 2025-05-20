Katie Price ‘planning to dump boyfriend JJ Slater’ as ‘ultimate birthday gift’ to herself

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is reportedly preparing to split from her recently hospitalised boyfriend JJ Slater following her birthday.

The iconic reality star began dating former MAFS contestant JJ in early 2024. While recent headlines suggested the pair had split, Katie’s reps denied this was true.

However, in a new update, the mum-of-five is allegedly ready to end things with JJ.

Katie will turn 47 on Thursday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price to throw ‘bombshell’ against JJ Slater relationship

On Sunday (May 18), JJ revealed on Instagram that he had been rushed to the hospital due to his type 1 diabetes.

While attaching a photo of his arm fitted with a peripheral venous catheter, JJ Slater captioned the pic: “Hate to see it. The reality of living with type 1 diabetes. Late nights in A&E.”

JJ was in hospital last weekend (Credit: Instagram)

However, just two days later, his name is back in the headlines after an insider revealed his partner Katie, 46, wants to wash her hands with JJ, 32, before her 47th birthday on Thursday (May 22).

“Katie likes to throw bombshells, she’s all about getting a reaction and she loves to whip up a frenzy. That being said, she’s grown bored of her relationship. She craves excitement and drama in her life. The grass is always greener on the other side for Katie,” they alleged to Closer.

“Pals think she’s waiting until her birthday and then she’ll ditch JJ as the ultimate gift to herself – freedom. He is no longer a priority in her life, he’s last on the pecking order of importance these days, and he knows it.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie is rumoured to split with JJ after her birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s IVF plans

During an appearance on the recent We Need To Talk podcast, Katie told host Paul C Brunson she obtained donor eggs last year before meeting JJ.

“I had IVF and it failed because basically my eggs are too old. I gave it a go even though the doctors said you’ve got a 1% chance of that working, but I just said I might be that 1%. I’m doing it! I went through all of it and it didn’t work,” she shared.

Due to starting the process before forming a new relationship, Katie declared she is happy to have the baby without JJ.

“So I have got donor eggs, I got them last year. You don’t see the picture but they go on how I look, like the dark hair, the green eyes, Spanish… because I’ve got like Italian/Spanish in me. And then because I’m not afraid to have a baby on my own, before I met JJ I was quite happy. I found a sperm donor from America, from black origin,” she continued.

Katie Price relationship history Before announcing her romance with JJ Slater, reality star Katie Price has documented her previous relationships in the press. Katie Price marries Peter Andre Between 1998 and 2000, Katie dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers, who recently underwent a huge physical transformation. In 2002, Katie gave birth to her first child, Harvey Price, whom she shares with former footballer Dwight Yorke. After appearing in the I’m A Celeb jungle with Australian singer Peter Andre in 2004, the pair fell in love and starred in countless reality shows. In 2005, they tied the knot at Highclere Castle, Hampshire, and welcomed their first son together, Junior. Two years later, they had another child, daughter Princess. In 2009, a month after Katie had a miscarriage, Peter and Katie announced they were splitting in May. Their divorce was settled in September. Katie Price’s second husband In July 2009, Katie had already moved on with MMA fighter and actor Alex Reid. The following year, they exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Las Vegas. However, their marriage was short-lived as they split in 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2012. Katie has more children with third husband In January 2013, Katie married actor Kieran Hayler in the Bahamas after he proposed to her on Christmas Day the year before. In August of that year, Katie and Kieran started a family, welcoming son Jett. The following August, Katie gave birth to another daughter, Bunny. Katie and Kieran’s on-and-off relationship was well-documented in the press. They first split after Katie accused Kieran of having an extramarital affair. However, they rekindled their love in 2015 after Kieran attended therapy for sex addiction. For the next three years, they renewed their wedding vows. That said, their relationship came to a definite end in May 2018. Katie Price and JJ Slater In July 2019, Katie announced she was engaged to professional weight loss specialist Kristopher Boyson. However, by August, their short-lived relationship was over. Katie then moved on with Carl Woods in early 2021, with whom she also got engaged. In late 2023, they split. In early 2024, Katie began dating former MAFS star JJ Slater. While headlines have suggested the pair recently split, Katie’s reps have denied that this is true.

