7 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Alison Hammond and Louis Walsh to Katie Price

It’s been a rather dramatic week in the world of showbiz for some of our favourite celebs!

There have been shock splits, shock allegations and shock X-rated memes. Missed out on all the drama?

Don’t worry, here’s our rundown of which stars have had a far worse week than us. (And will likely *not* be getting into that Friday feeling…)

Katie’s been in the headlines again this week (Credit: James Phelan YouTube)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Katie Price

Katie Price is no doubt feeling a tad angry this week following ex Carl Woods’ brutal tattoo of the former glamour model.

Carl turned a tattoo of her into the devil with horns. The couple broke up in 2023 after dating on and off for three years.

Commenting on Carl’s choice to drastically alter his body art, a source said: “Carl feels there’s not a more appropriate tattoo. She’s the Devil reincarnated as far as he’s concerned.”

Brutal!

Then, to make things worse for Katie, this week it was reported that her several exes are set to team up for a tell-all documentary about The Pricey.

Sources have claimed that the documentary will feature her ex-fiancés Carl Woods and Kris Boyson, as well as her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

“When Katie finds out she’ll be furious. She’s going to hit the roof,” a source told Closer.

We reckon she’ll hit back in spectacular fashion. After all, she’s always told us: “Never underestimate the Pricey!”

Shirley’s ex has reportedly moved on (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas

It’s never easy seeing your ex with someone new… Let alone, having to see it splashed all over the papers.

Well this week, Shirley Ballas‘ former flame fiancé Danny Taylor was snapped with a mystery woman at Linda Nolan’s funeral. Shirley and toyboy beau Danny were together 2018 to 2024.

At the funeral on Saturday (February 1), Danny was accompanied by an unknown redhead. His companion was seen offering support by linking arms with Danny before entering the church together.

If this was a ‘soft launch’ of a new romance, we’re not sure a funeral was the best place for it, tbh!

Bianca broke the internet on Sunday after wearing a nearly nude outfit at the Grammys (Credit: Broad Image / SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Kanye West

Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori have been the names on everyone’s lips this past week – and not for a good reason…

The pair ruffled plenty of feathers at the 2025 Grammys, when after arriving on the red carpet, Bianca shrugged off a huge coat to reveal her ‘naked outfit’.

The stunt caused a fury online. And just days after, a meme of a ‘naked’ Kanye made its rounds online.

(And let’s just say we didn’t know where to look…)

In the edited photo of Kanye and Bianca, instead of Bianca’s naked outfit, she was covered up, decked in a black T-shirt and black trousers. Kanye, meanwhile, was edited to look totally nude – with nothing but a black box covering his modesty.

Although we’re not alone in saying that the black box was definitely a little too big!

Charlie has split from her beau (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Charlie Brooks

She’s smashing it on Dancing On Ice at the moment, but it appears Charlie Brooks’ love life has taken a tumble…

Even though Charlie never officially confirmed her relationship status, she did appear to ‘soft launch’ her romance with James Fuller at the end of last year.

However, less than two months after she hinted at the new romance, he has now revealed they aren’t an item any more, addressing the star as his “ex-girlfriend” in her own Insta comments.

Ouch!

Alison didn’t host Friday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

The UK’s busiest woman Alison Hammond took a day off from her This Morning hosting duties this week – and it seems fans didn’t mind one little bit.

From Bake Off to For The Love Of Dogs, Alison is a regular on TV screens. However, on Friday (February 7) she was missing from This Morning. Instead, Rochelle Humes stepped in for Alison. Reacting to Alison being a no-show, those on X did not hold back.

“Happy Friday,” said one.

Seeing as the star was likely off celebrating her 50th birthday with her toyboy masseur lover, we’re guessing it was a very happy ending, we mean Friday, for Ali!

Louis admitted to faking stories about Boyzone (Credit: Sky)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Louis Walsh

Music manager Louis Walsh found himself in hot water this week, following the new explosive Boyzone documentary, No Matter What.

In the Sky doc, their former manager admitted he planted false stories about the group to generate publicity. He also appeared to show immense glee at newspaper headlines that outed late band member Stephen Gately.

And fans were quick to slam the former X Factor judge as “vile” over his treatment of the boys.

Everyone, that is, except Union J star Jaymi Hensley. He spoke out in defence of Louis, recalling his “friendship” and “kindness”.

We’d love to see the reaction if he told that to Shane Lynch’s face!

The TV chef has been accused of making ‘horrendous’ comments (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo

Cheeky chappy Gino D’Acampo has found himself going off the boil this week, following allegations of “sexually inappropriate” behaviour.

The Italian TV chef is alleged to have made “dozens” of “unacceptable” comments to female colleagues over the years.

And, clearly fearing a repeat of the BBC’s Gregg Wallace scandal, ITV is said to have dropped the star’s shows like a sack of hot spuds.

We’re not sure this one is going to be tomorrow’s chip paper, tbh…

Read more: All the lucrative contracts Gino D’Acampo could lose as ITV ‘pulls his shows from schedules’

What did you think of this week’s showbiz news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.