This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes graced the sofa on the ITV daytime show today (February 7), with regular Friday host Alison Hammond replaced.

Rochelle only touched down from a trip to Dubai yesterday, but she looked bright eyed and bushy tailed as she was welcomed to the show by Dermot.

Dermot O’Leary was joined by Rochelle Humes on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters in shake-up as Alison replaced

Performing a curtsy to her, This Morning host Dermot declared: “We’re joined by the wonderful Rochelle Humes today.” Rochelle replied: “So nice to be back, so good to be back.”

Rochelle always gets wheeled out whenever the show is brought into disrepute.

However, there was no mention of Alison, or why she was absent – either in the crossover from Lorraine or at the start of the show.

Rochelle Humes fronted the ITV daytime show today (Credit: ITV)

Her absence didn’t go unmentioned by the Twitterati, though. They took to the hashtag with their observations, and complaints…

“Happy Friday,” said one. “It’s not all bad, we’re spared seeing Hammond, however we have to put up with Rochelle brainlessly smiling at herself in the in-studio monitors.”

A second quipped: “Yay no Alison.” A third said: “It’s incredible how much more relaxed Dermot is today.”

Others had an idea over why Rochelle was on the sofa alongside Dermot, as allegations against Gino D’Acampo surfaced.

“Rochelle always gets wheeled out whenever the show is brought into disrepute – i.e. when no one else wants to host,” said one.

Others admitted they’d have rather Josie Gibson been in the studio, instead of on an outside broadcast.

“Where is Josie? The weather is crap today and we need her to brighten up our day,” said one. “Where are you Josie? We needed you today!” another declared.

Could Alison Hammond be off to celebrate her 50th birthday? (Credit: Splash News)

So where is Alison today?

Although no official announcement has been made, it’s likely Alison has taken time out to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Alison turned 50 earlier this week, with the cast of Magic Mike arriving at her house in Birmingham to surprise her.

