This Morning has come under fire from viewers recently, with fans complaining that the guests being invited on are “totally inappropriate” for the timeslot.

After the 72-year-old escort story hit headlines earlier this week, today’s show was also inundated with complaints, with many unhappy at how the show decided to celebrate Alison Hammond‘s 50th birthday…

Alison enjoyed her birthday surprise – but a lot of viewers didn’t! (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s 50th

Today (Wednesday, February 5) saw This Morning favourite Alison celebrate her 50th birthday.

To mark her big day, the This Morning team organised a surprise for the star, which was delivered straight to her front door in Birmingham. Jeff Brazier was on hand to reveal what Alison’s surprise was – a personal performance from the cast of Magic Mike in her back garden.

A thrilled Alison was loving it, declaring: “Oh my gosh I’m loving this, yes boys!”

After they were finished, Alison joked that they were all going to get in the hot tub together, before urging the team to “switch off the cameras”! However, despite the birthday girl enjoying herself, some viewers didn’t find the surprise appropriate.

Viewers slam Magic Mike surprise

Some viewers weren’t happy with the double-standards involved in Alison’s birthday surprise.

“It’s only fair that Alison gets the freshly-oiled Magic Mike crew to perform for her on her birthday, because if Ben [Shephard] got female strippers for his no one would have batted an eye, surely,” one viewer tweeted sarcastically.

“So, Alison is 50. So what? Male strippers performing for her. So we expect female strippers for Ben’s birthday. Next we are discussing orgasms. All while the kids are at home,” another fumed.

“Can anyone tell me why this is acceptable – but would be front page news and be raised in PM’s questions if it was female strippers dancing for a male presenter’s birthday?” a third wrote.

Today’s orgasmic guest didn’t exactly go down well (Credit: ITV)

Segments slammed

The Alison birthday surprise segment wasn’t the only part of today’s show that angered viewers.

Later in the show, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley met with a woman who had an orgasm during childbirth. Lovisa was on the show to talk about how it can help reduce pain and foster bonding.

However, viewers didn’t seem particularly chuffed with the item, with many branding it inappropriate.

“This used to be a show that was okay to watch with kids around. Oh, how times have changed. Dreadful,” one viewer fumed today.

“Wtf do I need to know this information?!” another tweeted.

Busty Granny – aka Caroline – was on the show this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s Busty Granny sparks wave of complaints

Earlier this week, a 72-year-old sex worker was on the show to discuss how she went from life as a Christian to an escort known as Busty Granny.

Busty Granny, aka Caroline, revealed that she earns £3,000 per month for her services, and has even paid off her mortgage thanks to her new job.

However, viewers were furious with the segment, with many arguing it wasn’t suitable for a daytime show.

“I really don’t need to hear about a 72 year old doing this. How is this suitable for TV with young kids around?” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m no prude. But is a 72-year-old woman talking about this really suitable for morning TV?” another asked.

ED! readers hit out

Our readers were definitely not happy with the escort granny segment on the show.

We hosted an exclusive poll this week, asking whether the show had been right to run the escort granny segment. A whopping 64% of voters said “no”, deciding it was “far too much information for an early-morning show”.

On our Facebook page, the backlash continued.

Far too much information for an early-morning show.

“So ITV are looking in the gutter for articles they think will bring back viewers. Sorry but you’re chasing even more away,” one of our readers fumed.

“This programme is sinking to new depths every day. Time to cancel it,” another wrote.

“The bottom of the barrel is definitely being scraped these days!!!!” a third said.

Carron and Ray tried out female Viagra on the show (Credit: ITV)

Female Viagra

Last week, Ben and Cat hosted a segment on female viagra.

In the segment, which topped and tailed the show, Ben and Cat spoke to married couple Carron and Ray. They explained that their sex life had dried up, and were keen to improve it.

Carron was then given some over-the-counter female Viagra, and she and Ray went to a nearby hotel to… well… test it out.

Speaking after their experiment, Carron said: “We had a good result. It made Ray very, very happy. I think the effects haven’t worn off yet. I’ve got a little bit of a flutter and feel a bit tingly.”

Fans really didn’t want to know, though.

“Oh dear god, this is so [bleep]ing cringe. First Farage at the beginning, now Viagra. Are the producers looking for other jobs?” one viewer tweeted.

“Is this how low this show can go? Sending a couple off to a hotel to see if the ‘female Viagra’ works? Utterly pathetic,” another said.

“We really don’t need to know how the woman, who took the female Viagra, and her bloke got on. Especially not at lunchtime,” a third wrote.

A segment on anti-ageing ones vagina aired last week (Credit: ITV)

‘WHAT am I watching?’

Last week also saw the show broadcast a segment about a treatment that can help “anti-age” a vagina.

Viewers were left stunned as woman opened her legs and had the treatment done on her private parts live on air.

“Oh my word,” one viewer tweeted. “Just turned on #ThisMorning – WHAT am I watching?” another asked.

