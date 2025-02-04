This Morning host Ben Shephard faced criticism today after fans got annoyed over a mention of his sons.

The TV presenter is a proud dad to Jack, 16, and Sam, 19. He shares the boys with wife Annie, and clearly dotes on them.

However, it seems some mean-spirited viewers are getting sick of the mentions of ‘Ben’s boys’ as he fronts This Morning.

Fans think Ben and Cat are in competition when it comes to mentioning their kids (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard irritates viewers with mention of his sons

While Ben’s sons are rarely seen in the public eye, the presenter does seem to mention them whenever he gets the chance. He also recently took to Instagram to share his feelings on his eldest son turning 18.

During today’s This Morning (February 4), Ben brought up his sons as he made a passing comment during one of the show’s regular segments.

His recent 50th birthday was also mentioned – something viewers also seem to be irked about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

‘Don’t think he’s ever mentioned it’

Fans immediately took to X to share their annoyance at the constant chatter about his family life.

One sarcastically wrote: “Is Ben 50? I don’t think he has ever mentioned it.”

Another penned: “We have been given a mention of Ben turning 50 and his boys in the same sentence. How lucky!”

A third annoyed viewer commented: “Shephard mentions his sons again. Bore off mate!”

“Ben’s boys klaxon rings!” another user commented.

Fans think Ben and Cat are in competition

Some fans even seem to think there’s a running competition between Ben and This Morning co-host Cat Deeley – who, shock horror, also dares to speak about her boys on the show.

Cat’s boys mention again. Ben needs to up his game here.

Cat, who has sons James and Milo, mentioned the boys in a chat about credit cards and pre-paid cards for kids. Cat told money saving expert Martin Lewis her own son has been wanting to get one.

However, the mention of Cat’s kids sparked more online sarcasm.

One user wrote on X: “Has Cat and Ben mentioned their boys yet?”

Another joked: “Cat’s boys mention again. Ben needs to up his game here.”

Read more: This Morning host shuts down 72-year-old escort after explicit comments

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.