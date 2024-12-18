Ben Shephard posted a rare video of him working out with his son and fans can’t get over “how big” Sam is.

This Morning presenter, 50, shares two sons – Sam, 19, and Jack, 17, – with his wife Annie. They have been married since 2004.

Although Ben keeps his family away from the spotlight, the latest gym video showcasing a wholesome father-and-son moment is a pleasant surprise to his followers.

Ben Shephard recently did a fitness challenge with his son (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard works out with his son

Yesterday (December 17), Ben posted a video on Instagram featuring him and Sam as they took up a fitness challenge.

The TV presenter and his son tried to do 50 pull-ups as part of the “toughest challenge” set by Sam. He also joked that they were trying to work out more than usual to “make space” for a Chinese feast later in the night.

Ben wrote in the caption: “It took a few sets and a lot of grunting, huffing and puffing, but we got there in the end!”

The fast-forwarded clip shows father and son doing multiple sets of strenuous exercise to ace the challenge.

Ben Shephard and wife Annie share two sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben’s eldest Sam recently passed his driving test and wanted to take his little brother Jack on a drive. However, his father issued a warning after his parenting move left Annie “really upset”.

He’s so much bigger than you now Ben.

Although Sam is an adult now, as many followers have pointed out after watching the gym video, Annie was worried about him driving Jack in a car. Therefore, Ben was prompted to give his sons a piece of advice before they hit the road.

He told his This Morning co-host Cat Deeley: “What we had to say to Sam was: ‘Be careful. Obviously, it’s your first time driving but enjoy this moment. It’s really important. But that’s precious cargo you’re carrying. You’re both very precious.’ But we’ve all done it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Fans react to gym video

A significant number of fans were surprised to see Ben’s eldest son all grown up.

One said: “Your son is the double of you!”

Another shared: “He’s so much bigger than you now Ben.”

A third fan wrote: “He’s a big lad.”

And some fans were thoroughly impressed with Ben’s strength as he conveniently completed the fitness challenge.

One said: “Pretty impressive for a 50-year-old!”

Another added: “Amazing! @benshephardofficial you actually look like you’re doing it with more ease than your son.”

