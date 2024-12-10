Cat Deeley sparked mixed reactions on This Morning after a segment involving a leotard printed with co-host Ben Shephard’s face.

While some viewers found the moment hilarious, others criticised the behaviour, with some killjoys labelling it “inappropriate”.

Cat Deeley showed off the one-piece printed with Ben’s face (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley wears Ben Shephard’s face and This Morning viewers go nuts

During Tuesday’s episode, Ben teased Cat about leaving behind her gift from the show’s Christmas party – a one-piece with his face printed on the front and back.

“Here you go, I retrieved it for you,” Ben joked, presenting her with the item.

“I was leaving that behind on purpose,” Cat quipped. However, she promised viewers she would “pop it on” later.

True to her word, Cat returned after the break wearing the outfit over her red velvet suit, striking silly poses and leaving Ben in fits of laughter. As Cat danced around, Ben joked that his nose had never looked so huge.

Best thing I’ve seen all year.

The segment received a mix of praise and backlash online. Some viewers took to Twitter to express their disapproval.

“Surely, this is inappropriate and suggestive behaviour from Cat? #ThisMorning,” one viewer complained.

“Even when Cat tries to do a ‘funny bit,’ it comes off clunky, forced, and cringe #ThisMorning,” another moaned. “Gross,” penned a third. “Really don’t see the funny side, the gyrating was inappropriate,” said another viewer.

Ben’s face was printed on the front and the back of the one-piece (Credit: ITV)

‘Fair play – that was brave!’

However, not everyone saw it negatively. Some viewers applauded Cat for her sense of humour and confidence.

“Fair play to Cat for taking the [bleep! #ThisMorning,” one fan laughed. “Got to give Cat credit there, that was brave,” another commented.

“Cat, so funny and Ben’s right – the nose is weird,” a third fan agreed. “Best thing I’ve seen all year,” another praised.

Turns out the outfit was a gift from Josie Gibson (Credit: Instagram)

Cat poked fun of the TV moment on her socials, too, posting that she was “always cool” while gyrating once more for her followers.

Ben also outed the Secret Santa gifter as Josie Gibson on his socials after the show.

