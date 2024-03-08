8 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Louis Walsh and Katie Price to Phillip Schofield

We’ve reached Friday again and you know what that means – taking a look at the celebs who’ve had a worse week than us.

From Louis Walsh to Katie Price, some famous faces have appeared to have had a week they probably want to forget about.

Roll on the weekend!

Louis Walsh has caused chaos on CBB already! (Credit: ITV)

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – Louis Walsh

He’s only been in the Celebrity Big Brother house for five days, but Louis Walsh has already caused an absolute uproar!

From a remark about Colson Smith‘s ears to shooing Lauren Simon from his (which wasn’t really his) bed.

To make matters worse for Louis, he broke the rules in the CBB house on Thursday night meaning he’s in for a punishment from Big Brother.

Fans have called for Louis to leave the house. However, they’ll need to wait until he’s up for nomination first. Looks like it could be next week if he carries on!

Fern Britton took a swipe at Phillip on CBB this week (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield might not be in the spotlight much at the moment, but his name is still being mentioned on telly!

This week, his former friend and co-star Fern Britton saw her opportunity to make a little dig at Phillip on Celebrity Big Brother. The pair have had feud rumours surrounding them for years.

While speaking to housemate Gary Goldsmith, Fern said on rumours that Phil was entering the CBB house: “Oh, well, that didn’t happen… yet! Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. I might have to leave at that point.”

Ouch!

Ekin-Su was called out for snapping at Colson Smith (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

It seems the Celebrity Big Brother house has been the source of controversy this week as another housemate found herself in the firing line from viewers – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Ekin-Su sparked complaints on Thursday’s Celebrity Big Brother because she had a pop at Colson Smith.

During nominations, Colson asked Ekin-Su if it was similar to Love Island – the show she won in 2022.

But Ekin-Su bit back: “This is not Love Island, this is not the same.”

As Colson attempted to continue the convo, Ekin-Su snapped: “It’s not the same, please just let it go.”

Naturally viewers fumed, with one saying: “Ekin-Su is getting on my nerves. She’s got to go!”

Another wrote: “Chill, Ekin-Su he only asked about Love Island.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us: Katie Price

When is it ever not a bad week for poor Katie Price? Well, this week was no different and she faced trolling once again over her love life.

Recently confirming another romance – this time with MAFS UK star JJ Slater – trolls targeted Katie over their age gap. She’s 45 and JJ is 31.

Sharing a loved-up selfie on Insta, Katie and JJ looked happier than ever. And it seems trolls were determined to bring the mood down!

One said: “Is that your son or nephew?”

Another mocked: “I took my son out tonight too.”

Of course, many of Katie’s supporters hit back at the trolls as one said: “Why can’t people just be happy for her and mind your own?” True dat!

Ranvir Singh came under fire for an “insensitive” remark (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh

This week, Ranvir Singh apologised after making an “insensitive” remark to a guest on Good Morning Britain.

Ex Leeds Rhinos player Matthew Syron was smashed in the face with a glass by Gareth Dean on a night out in December. It’s not known whether Matthew’s vision will ever improve. Dean, meanwhile, was jailed for 10 years and eight months.

Speaking on GMB, Ranvir described the attacker as “high on cocaine and blind drunk”.

She then quickly said: “I’m sorry to use the term blind, I shouldn’t have said that.”

The slip-up left viewers complaining, as one tweeted: “You insensitive [bleep] Ranvir Singh. Blind drunk?? Really??”

Ashley Banjo returned to the rink – but the smiles were short-lived! (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo

Another celeb who’s had a not so great week it may appear is Ashley Banjo. It was all smiles and cheers as the dancer made his return to the Dancing On Ice panel last Sunday.

But that was pretty short-lived when Dancing On Ice viewers started demanding the return of Johnny Weir – who had replaced Ashley on the show for a couple of weeks during the star’s Diversity tour.

One person said online: “Oh no Banjo’s back, where’s Johnny Weir gone?”

Another wrote: “I miss Johnny, Banjo needs to go.”

Can’t please them all, Ashley!

Amber Davies missed out on a place in the DOI final (Credit: ITV)

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us: Amber Davies

Staying in Dancing On Ice land, poor Amber Davies suffered a pretty hard-hitting blow last Sunday. She so narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Amber was sent home by the Dancing On Ice judges despite them giving her the perfect 40 for one of her performances – bit unfair much?!

Speaking on her exit, Amber said: “I just feel like younger me would not believe that I’ve had this experience. Thank you so much for having me on.”

Gary has managed to make being the Princess of Wales’ uncle his entire personality (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith

Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith hasn’t had a great week by the looks of it in the house. He’s facing the first elimination after failing to win over “celebrity lodger” Sharon Osbourne.

He was also mocked by viewers for constantly mentioning he’s the uncle of Kate, Princess of Wales.

One person quipped: “Gary is trying everything to make being Kate Middleton’s uncle his whole personality.”

Another wrote: “Is Gary going to talk about anything but Kate?! Does he even have a personality??”

Let’s hope these celebs have a better time next week, eh?!

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh branded a ‘ticking timebomb’ amid claims he’ll be ‘the Kim Woodburn of the series’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.