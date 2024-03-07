The last thing Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield have said about each other following ‘fallout’

Fern Britton made a comment about former co-star Phillip Schofield on last night’s Celebrity Big Brother. But what happened between them and what was the last thing they said about each other?

During Wednesday night’s CBB, Fern was speaking with housemate Gary Goldsmith when conversation turned to This Morning – which Fern hosted alongside Phil from 2002 to 2009.

Gary asked Fern: “What do you think of what’s been going on recently [with] This Morning,” seemingly referring to Phil’s exit due to his affair admission.

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

Fern replied: “Ah, I see what you’re saying. Genuinely I haven’t been there for 15 years. I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now. So I honestly don’t know. It was tricky at times.”

Gary then mentioned rumours that were swirling around that Phil was going to head into the CBB house. Fern said: “Oh, well, that didn’t happen… yet! Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. I might have to leave at that point.”

So what actually went down with Phil and Fern? And what was the last thing they both said publicly about each other?

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield

Feud rumours have surrounded Fern and Phil for many years following their This Morning days. They apparently fell out during their time on the show.

At the time, it was reported that Phil was earning three times the amount she was and that’s why she left This Morning. However, Fern later denied that.

Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. I might have to leave at that point.

In his book, Life Is What You Make It, Phil discussed a moment they had rowed backstage at the daytime show. It was apparently over the content of a This Morning episode. He wrote: “I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said: ‘Please don’t do that to me again.’ I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn’t want to do This Morning any more.”

What’s the last thing Phil and Fern have said about each other?

Aside from her comments on CBB last night, Fern recently spoke out about Phil before she headed into the famous house.

She told the Mirror this week: “Apparently I’ve signed up to spill the beans! Well, right now, I can tell you that I think let’s approach with caution and kindness. It’s fair to say that towards the end we were not getting on. Things were tricky.”

Before recently, Fern had addressed rumours about her and Phil during a radio interview in 2020. She said: “There was also a persistent rumour that I left because Phillip was being paid more than me and I always say to people, ‘Why would I leave a show to go to nothing if I was worried about money?'”

She added at the time: “Something happened and I thought, ‘That’s it really’ and I walked away and resigned. I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while I just thought, ‘Sod it’.”

Then in 2022, Fern had appeared on Lorraine to mark Phil’s 40 years in TV. At the time, she said in a pre-recorded message: “Forty years is an incredible milestone and it’s time for you to stop and look back and see all that you have achieved and be proud of it. So I’m wishing you a very happy future. Congratulations and keep going.”

What has Phillip Schofield said about Fern Britton?

As for Phil, in 2013, he addressed his friendship with Fern. He told Heat magazine: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really [speak any more].”

He had also addressed the row with Fern in his 2020 autobiography. Phil also claimed that Fern didn’t reach out to him when he came out as gay in 2019. He wrote: “When I came out, she didn’t text me. She did text Steph though, which was really kind.”

Phil had also admitted feeling “heartbroken” over Fern’s This Morning exit. He said in his book: “When she announced that she was leaving I was heartbroken. Heartbroken that our friendship had inexplicably gone so sour, and heartbroken because I’d never had a presenting partnership like that before.”

He also said he had “tried over the years to make it right” but she had “moved on”. He added at the time: “I still miss her deeply though, and in recent times would have valued her counsel.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

