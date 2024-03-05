Fern Britton addresses Phillip Schofield claims as she heads into Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton opened up about Phillip Schofield claims as she went into the famous house.

It was recently reported TV presenter Fern "felt really hard done by" over her This Morning departure in 2009.

“She actually blames Phillip Schofield for her losing her job and felt he had a lot to do with the fact she got pushed out for a younger model,” an unnamed insider claimed to OK! in early March 2024.

But as she entered the CBB house on Monday (March 4), Fern also admitted “things were tricky” between her and her former co-host.

This Morning stars Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield presented together for years until she left in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield

Fern has previously confessed she felt she had been ‘treated poorly’ at This Morning, even though she indicated at the time of her exit she was looking to “explore” other projects.

However, rumours of a ‘feud’ with Phillip have not gone away over the years. But she has dismissed suggestions she was unhappy over money, saying during a radio interview: “I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while, I just thought, sod it. There was also a persistent rumour that I left because Phillip was being paid more than me. And I always say to people: ‘Why would I leave a show to go to nothing if I was worried about money?'”

Now, however, ex Ready Steady Cook star Fern seems prepared to share further details about her and Phil. But Fern also hinted she wouldn’t be able to offer behind-the-scenes secrets from the ITV daytime series since she’s left.

Fern Britton is currently starring in Celebrity Big Brother 2024 (Credit: YouTube)

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

She told the Mirror earlier this week: “Apparently I’ve signed up to spill the beans! Well, right now, I can tell you that I think let’s approach with caution and kindness. It’s fair to say that towards the end we were not getting on. Things were tricky.”

Fern reflected on leaving This Morning: “There’s a lot of stuff that I have obviously learned from and toughened up a bit. And it hasn’t all been a breeze. But I don’t regret, apart from if I’d put my mind to it, I could have done more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

She also recalled how she had wanted to cover the war in Iraq with This Morning. However, Phillip is said to have not wanted to do so over concerns he ‘didn’t look good in an orange jumpsuit’.

Fern went on: “I said, ‘I don’t think they’re going to be taking you hostage and sticking you in Guantanamo Bay.’ But anyway, he wouldn’t come. So that was fine.”

