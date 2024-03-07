GMB presenter Ranvir Singh was blasted by viewers today (Thursday March 7) over a “blind drunk” remark she made by mistake during a segment with a partially sighted guest.

Ex Leeds Rhinos player Matthew Syron, 32, was smashed in the face with a glass during a Boxing Day night out last December.

Gareth Dean’s horrific attack on Matthew left him with blood pouring from his eyes – and it is not known whether his vision will ever improve despite undergoing surgery to restore his vision.

Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh listen to Matthew Syron (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Syron’s ordeal

Dean has now been jailed for 10 years and eight months, with a further five years on licence, after he admitted causing GBH with intent.

Leeds Crown Court heard he 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, including serious violence.

Dean admitted he had sunk 15 pints that night, and also tested positive for cocaine.

But after fleeing the club where Matthew endured the terrible ordeal, it was six days before Dean handed himself into police.

Tbh I thought it was going to be Richard who would describe this poor man’s attacker as ‘blind drunk’ #gmb #goodmorningbritain @GMB pic.twitter.com/pp4iGRVGQo — Heather Penny (@reelofthe51st) March 7, 2024

Ranvir Singh on GMB today

Matthew joined Ranvir and GMB co-host Richard Madeley on the show today to talk about his campaign to ban the use of glass in nightclubs.

But as Ranvir spoke about his attacker, she suffered an unfortunate verbal slip as she described him as “high on cocaine and blind drunk”.

She immediately apologised for her phrasing, telling Matthew: “I’m sorry to use the term blind, I shouldn’t have said that.”

But her remark left man viewers watching at home wincing.

Ranvir Singh: ‘I shouldn’t have said that’ (Credit: ITV)

How GMB viewers reacted

Several social media users did not appear impressed with the awkward moment.

One viewer seethed: “Blind drunk!!!! Really @ranvir01 @GMB #GMB #goodmorningbritain #glassing #shocking.”

Another made use of a facepalm emoji as they tweeted: “Not Ranvir describing the perpetrator of an attack on a man who was blinded for life as ‘blind drunk’ #GMB.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Ranvir doing a Madeley with that ‘blind drunk’ comment #GMB.”

And another person went way over the top as they abused her: “You insensitive cow Ranvir Singh. Blind drunk?? Really?? #GMB.”

Can tell she was sorry. It is a phrase used frequently, total accident.

That prompted another user to reply to them: “Can tell she was sorry. It is a phrase used frequently, total accident.”

And somebody else sympathised: “Bloody hell, poor Ranvir. Deffo didn’t mean that ‘blind drunk’ whilst talking about a man losing his sight #GMB.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

