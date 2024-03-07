Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh branded a ‘ticking timebomb’ amid claims he’ll be ‘the Kim Woodburn of the series’

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Louis Walsh is going to explode, viewers have claimed. And, not only that, he apparently looks set to become the “Kim Woodburn of the series”.

How Clean Is Your House? personality Kim was a Celebrity Big Brother housemate in 2017. She eventually placed third in that series on Channel 5, but – following an abusive outburst at other participants – Kim Woodburn was removed from the CBB house by a security guard.

“You horrible, horrible people,” she ranted, slamming her fellow celebs as “two-faced” despite being asked to calm down.

Her bizarre meltdown has clearly lasted long in the memory of CBB fans, however. And now, having provoked ire from some fans on social media, Louis Walsh’s “rude” behaviour has been compared to that of Kim.

Kim Woodburn’s antics left CBB fans cringing (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers predict Louis Walsh will explode

“I feel like Louis Walsh is a timebomb waiting to go off… the next Kim Woodburn,” one social media user claimed during Wednesday (March 6) evening’s episode.

“Louis is gonna have a Kim Woodburn moment I can see it happening,” predicted another. “Louis Walsh is gonna be the Kim Woodburn of this series,” said another. A fourth chimed in: “Louis Walsh has potential to be a Kim Woodburn type of iconic housemate. The sooner his comfort blanket Sharon leaves, the better.”

“It’s a ticking time bomb before Louis does or says something completely inappropriate,” another speculated.

The comments were made around the moment in the broadcast when Louis alleged Britney Spears “wasn’t really there” when she appeared on The US X Factor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

‘He’s acting like a child’

Another show fan claimed online: “Louis is rude. He was rude to Lauren and blamed Sharon for picking people to put in the danger zone. Not coming across nice at the moment. He’s acting like a child #CBBUK.”

Not coming across nice at the moment.

Also referring to Louis assisting Sharon with deciding who will be up for eviction, someone else put it: “Louis IS the danger zone #CBBUK.”

“Louis is such a weird character to watch #CBBUK,” chipped in another viewer.

Will Celebrity Big Brother housemate Louis Walsh win over viewers? (Credit: YouTube)

While someone else predicted as they shared their opinion: “Everyone will get to see what a total [blank] Louis Walsh is! He’s a nasty, fake and completely insincere [blank]! #CBBUK.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues tonight, Thursday March 7, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

