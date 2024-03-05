Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh’s ‘rude’ behaviour criticised as he throws Sharon Osbourne under the bus

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Tuesday, March 5) saw Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne make their grand entrance into the house.

However, just minutes after entering, Louis was throwing his close pal under the bus – and viewers were left in stitches.

Sharon and Louis were secret judges on the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne judge their fellow housemates

Last night’s (Monday, March 4) Celebrity Big Brother saw Sharon and Louis enter the house.

In a secret mission organised by Big Brother, Sharon and Louis were appointed secret judges. They had to sit in a secret room and judge their fellow housemates.

After judging, they were to put three of their housemates in the danger zone. One of those in the danger zone will then be up for eviction later this week.

Initially, the duo seemed settled on placing David Potts, Gary Goldsmith, and Colson Smith in the danger zone.

However, a last-minute intervention from Louis saw Zeze Millz replacing Colson Smith in the danger zone.

Louis threw Sharon under the bus (Credit: ITV)

Louis throws Sharon under the bus

Prior to them entering the house proper, Sharon and Louis’ fellow housemates learned who had been placed in the danger zone.

Zeze seemed disappointed by being chosen, wondering aloud what they’d done to deserve being put in the danger zone.

Gary reasoned that it was perhaps because they were too much fun.

Sharon and Louis then entered the house – and came face to face with those they’d condemned to the danger zone.

“What was the criteria?” Zeze asked Louis. “I’m not telling you, it was who we liked and didn’t like!” Louis said.

“On first impressions, I can’t say anymore,” he then added. “You didn’t like me on first impressions?” Zeze asked.

Louis then made the point that the decision-making had been down to “Mrs. O”, aka Sharon, and that he’d only been her assistant.

Louis’ behaviour came under fire from some (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers react to Louis Walsh’s behaviour

Fans took to Twitter to react to Louis’ behaviour. Some found the fact that he’d thrown Sharon under the bus to be hilarious.

“Lmao it’s Louis blaming it all on Sharon for me,” one fan tweeted. “Louis throwing Sharon under the bus already with his little fibs,” another said.

“Louis only been in there five minutes and he’s already throwing Sharon under the bus! This could get addictive,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers found Louis’ behaviour and his stirring of the pot to be “rude”.

“First night and Louis is showing his true self and it’s not good, he was really rude with the whole bed situation,” one fan tweeted.

“Louis is rude!!” another said. “Louis is the biggest two-faced guy about….good lord, he can spout so much s*** about someone then blatantly lie to their face,” a third fumed.

“Ok, Louis is actually very rude. He’s sniping at everyone. Not liking him at all,” another said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

