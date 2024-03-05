Celebrity Big Brother: Gary Goldsmith branded ‘royal nightmare’ amid suggestions he’s been ‘prepped by firm’

Celebrity Big Brother saw Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Princess Kate, enter the house last night (Monday, March 4).

However, a PR expert has since branded the 58-year-old a “royal nightmare”…

Gary Goldsmith has entered the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s Celebrity Big Brother was the live launch – and it saw 13 stars enter the house for the first time since 2018.

Amongst the celebs heading into the famous house was Gary Goldsmith.

His claim to fame is the fact his niece just so happens to be the future Queen Consort, Princess Kate.

“I’m Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country, Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales,” he said in his VT.

“She is simply perfect,” he gushed. He then went on to say how the first time he met Prince William, the Prince of Wales had made him a cup of tea.

“Very normal,” Gary said. He then went on to say that he’s a “nightmare to live with” and it’s no wonder he’s had four wives.

Gary entered the CBB house on Monday evening (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Gary Goldsmith branded ‘royal nightmare’

Now, speaking exclusively to ED!, PR and personal brand expert Carla Speight has shared her thoughts.

“Gary Goldsmith will be a right royal nightmare,” she told us.

“Immediately dropping the royal relation and insider gossip. I wonder if he’s been prepped by the firm to make sure there’s no more dirty laundry being aired publicly,” she then continued.

“But Sharon [Osbourne] and Louis [Walsh]’s reaction said it all about his celeb status…. Nothing. Aside from the royal niece, I’m not sure many know who he is and he’s no doubt prepared for that.”

Sharon and Louis had the celebs fates in their hands (Credit: ITV)

Louis and Sharon on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s launch show saw Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh take on the roles of secret judges.

It was down to them to decide which three celebrities to place in the danger zone – and be left at risk of being up for eviction this week.

Between them, they decided to place David Potts, Zeze Millz, and Gary in the danger zone.

Fans were in agreement with their decision. “Gone for all the loud annoying ones yaaasss,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m ok with those noms tbh,” another said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

