Dancing On Ice star Ashley Banjo sparks fury as he returns to show: ‘He’s in Johnny’s seat!’

Ashley Banjo returned to Dancing On Ice last night (March 3) following an injury on the Diversity tour.

And, while host Holly Willoughby was pleased to see him back in his seat on the Ice Panel, not all the viewers watching at home shared her enthusiasm.

Ashley Banjo returned to the rink last night on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo’s return divides viewers

Ashley has been away from Dancing On Ice for a few weeks. He announced his break from the show to take part in the Diversity tour. However, that ended up being a bit of a disaster for the star after an injury ruled him out of performing.

During his Dancing On Ice absence, Ashley was replaced by professional figure skater Johnny Weir. He went down a storm with viewers, with fans wanting Johnny to replace Ashley permanently.

So it was perhaps a given, then, that those tweeting along with the show last night weren’t best pleased to see Ashley back and “in Johnny’s seat”.

Johnny Weir was a welcome addition to the Ice Panel (Credit: ITV)

‘I need Johnny Weir back’

“I miss Johnny Weir on the panel,” declared one. “4 judges, only 2 are skaters. Bring back ice skating judge Johnny Weir,” said a second. A third then added: “How dull has this been without Johnny Weir actually giving good critique?” Another tweeted: “I need Johnny Weir back as a matter of urgency.”

Should have kept lovely Johnny for the semi-final with his experience and best skating I have ever seen.

Others took aim at Ashley. “Oh no Banjo’s back, where’s Johnny Weir gone? I loved him being a judge so much more knowledgeable and gives much better feedback for them to work on!” said one. “Ashley Banjo adds nothing to this show. Bring back Johnny,” said another. “I miss Johnny, Banjo needs to go,” another agreed.

“Should have kept lovely Johnny for the semi finals with his experience and best skating I have ever seen. He def is the one to listen to,” said another. “Ashley’s sitting in Johnny’s chair!” declared another.

‘Far safer rink-side’

Others were kinder to the injury-stricken Dancing On Ice judge, though. One commented: “Love Ashley but missing Johnny already.” “Welcome back Ashley. I’m so glad he’s back!” said another.

Host Holly also commented on Ashley’s return, telling him that he was “far safer rink-side” than on the Diversity tour!

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans stunned by Holly Willoughby’s ‘new look’ for show’s semi-final

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.