Celebrity Big Brother viewers fume ‘get Louis out’ as he’s punished over rule break

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh is already breaking house rules and viewers are seriously unimpressed.

The X Factor star has ruffled a few feathers already, from inappropriate comments about Colson Smith’s ears to throwing Sharon Osbourne under the bus.

Now, CBB fans are less than impressed with Louis having a forbidden chat with Real Housewives star Lauren Simon. Consequently, Big Brother has decided to step in.

Louis Walsh has been slammed for chatting about the nominations (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother Louis Walsh’s rule breaking

In last night’s episode (March 7) Louis was seen discussing the nominations with Lauren. However, fans of the show weren’t grateful for the spoiler and took to social media to slam his actions, even dubbing him a “rule breaker”.

One wrote: “Are Louis and Lauren talking about nominations???? BB time to get the cages out again,” another added: “Not surprising at all Louis is the rule breaker.”

Another fumed: “Get Louis and Lauren out, they both make me sickkkk,” and a third chimed in: “Louis Walsh is a rule breaker pass it on.”

A fourth penned: “Get Louis out!!!!”

Lauren Simon engaged in the chat with Louis (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh and Lauren Simon sent to the wheelie bin of shame

But of course, Big Brother is always watching. In Celebrity Big Brother’s Late & Live episode last night, BB stepped in to punish Louis and Lauren – and they really took out the trash.

The pair were told: “This is Big Brother. Housemates, there has been a rule break. This morning, a rule was broken by Louis… and Lauren. Louis and Lauren, wrap up warm.

Punishment has been served! As seen on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, Louis and Lauren have been put in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame for rule breaking See what went down in tomorrow night’s episode #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/yN1MxccexQ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

“Please make your way into the garden until further notice.”

The pair were then sent to the wheelie bin of shame, much to Louis’ dismay, who could be heard swearing. One fan exclaimed to social media in response: “LOUIS WALSH IS IN THE BIN THIS SERIES IS ICONIC I CAN’T.”

Meanwhile, the Celebrity Big Brother official account confirmed their punishment. It wrote: “Punishment has been served! As seen on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, Louis and Lauren have been put in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame for rule breaking.”

Tonight’s show

Later on tonight, Celebrity Big Brother fans will see the punishment play out on screen as the conversation between Louis and Lauren is read out, including Lauren referring to Zeze Millz when she says: “She hates me.”

Lauren says: “I’m sorry for putting you all in this situation. I was talking about my emotions and how I was feeling about being nominated. In fairness, I’m living with a group of people who I have grown to love and adore and it’s upset me that a few different people, not just one person, has nominated me. I’m sorry for getting everyone in this situation and I apologise.”

Louis stands up and says: “I couldn’t understand how she was nominated because she’s such a great person. I didn’t want to lose her. That’s all.”

Big Brother then reveals Louis and Lauren’s punishment and says: “Louis and Lauren. Wrap up warm and then please make your way into the garden where you will place yourselves in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame until further notice.”

Big Brother adds: “Whilst you’re in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame, you must together write a meaningful letter of apology to the rest of the Housemates.”

See the fallout tonight (March 8) on Celebrity Big Brother at 9pm on ITV1.

