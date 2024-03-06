Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh ‘cancelled’ by Sally Ann Matthews over ‘rude’ Colson Smith remark

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh has appeared to rub up a Corrie legend the wrong way after he “went too far” with a comment about Colson Smith.

The iconic ITV show kicked off its brand new series this week with a slew of famous faces heading into the most famous house in Britain. The likes of Louis, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Corrie star Colson all made their debut.

However, during the launch night, Louis made a brutal comment about Colson – and his co-star, and fans, are not too happy about it.

Colson is one of many famous faces in the house (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

In a big twist on the first night, Louis and Sharon Osbourne were tasked to judge the new arrivals from a secret room.

The two X Factor legends then had to pick three for a potential eviction. Initially, the duo seemed settled on placing David Potts, Gary Goldsmith, and Colson in the danger zone. However, a last-minute intervention from Louis saw Zeze Millz replacing Colson in the danger zone.

How dare he be so rude about ‘our Craigy’.

Prior to their decision, Louis and Sharon watched the housemates get to know each other and they shared their thoughts. But Louis didn’t hold back when Colson popped up on his screen. He bluntly stated: “He’s got big ears.”

Louis’ comment didn’t impress viewers (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith on Celebrity Big Brother

Louis’ comment caused an uproar from fans – so much so, that Sally Ann, who plays Jenny Bradley on the soap, stepped in to clap back at Louis.

That’s me cancelling Louis Walsh x — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) March 4, 2024

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actress penned: “That’s me cancelling Louis Walsh x.”

A fan replied: “It was a rude comment he made.” A second follower fumed: “Me too..how dare he be so rude about ‘our Craigy’!” A third penned: “Gone too far.”

Corrie star Sally called out Louis for his comment (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh under fire on CBB

In the latest episode, which aired on March 5, Louis riled up viewers once more as fans claimed he “threw Sharon under the bus.” Both Louis and Sharon entered the house after completing their secret task. They soon came face to face with those they’d condemned to the danger zone.

Louis was asked by some of his housemates about the “criteria” over the task.

“I’m not telling you, it was who we liked and didn’t like!” Louis said. “On first impressions, I can’t say anymore,” he then added.

“You didn’t like me on first impressions?” Zeze Millz asked.

Louis then made the point that the decision-making had been down to “Mrs. O”, aka Sharon, and that he’d only been her assistant.

