Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton compared to Lorraine Kelly as ITV presenter brands it ‘bizarre’

Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton was mistaken for Lorraine Kelly on the show and now the ITV star has addressed the “silly” mix-up.

The iconic ITV show returned for another instalment on Tuesday (March 5) and followed the brand new batch of famous faces settling into the most famous house in Britain. Celebs like Colson Smith, Fern and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have all signed up for the new series.

However, in a rather awkward moment, Fern became mistaken for Lorraine by one of her fellow celebs. And Lorraine was quick to respond to the “bizarre” blunder.

Fern was mistaken for Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

During Celebrity Big Brother’s spin-off show, Late and Live, an exclusive clip aired. The moment saw fellow contestant and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon ask Fern about a recent telly appearance.

Lauren recalled how she saw Lorraine on James Martin’s Saturday Morning where she promoted her new book The Island Swimmer. Lauren awkwardly told Fern: “I think I saw you, was it you that’s written a book with um, what’s the chef called, Martin, I’m sure it was you.”

Oh that was so silly.

Former This Morning star Fern replied: “No, I write novels…” Lauren went on: “I’m sure it was you, something to do with diving and the sea, not you?”

Confused, Fern said back: “Diving and the sea?” but then the penny dropped, and she added: “Oh no, that’s Lorraine Kelly!”

Lorraine found the mix-up hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

TV favourite Lorraine was quick to share her thoughts on the mix-up during Wednesday’s episode (March 6) of Lorraine.

After watching the clip back, Lorraine burst out into laughter. She shared: “I’ve never been… so she was getting me mixed up with Fern?” I don’t know why, it’s bizarre! Fern did not look that happy about it to be fair. Oh that was so silly!”

The awkward moment didn’t go unnoticed from Celebrity Big Brother fans fans either. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Lauren just confused Fern with Lorraine Kelly.”

Someone else added: “Lol at Lauren trying to convince Fern Britton that she’s Lorraine Kelly and has written Lorraine Kelly’s new novel.” A third quipped: “Not Lauren confusing Fern Britton for Lorraine Kelly.”

