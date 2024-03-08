Celebrity Big Brother star Colson Smith tipped to ‘lose his head’ as tensions rise in house and Corrie co-stars admit ‘it will kick right off’

Colson Smith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (March 4), and his Coronation Street co-stars are already predicting that things will “kick right off” as tensions build.

The 25-year-old actor, who currently plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap, joined the likes of Louis Walsh, Zeze Millz, Sharon Osbourne, and Nikita Kuzmin in taking part in the show.

Outside of Corrie, Colson hosts his own podcast, On The Sofa, with his castmates Jack P Shepherd and Ben Smith.

Corrie star Colson entered the CBB house on Monday (Credit: ITV)

‘They are not going to have any stimulation’

While Colson is in the house, Jack and Ben recorded a new episode of the podcast and predict that there will be arguments.

“My theory is once they’ve done all the gossiping after a week then they are not going have any stimulation,” Jack said. “That’s when they’re going to make new stories. You’re then only going to talk about the situation that has been happening in the house and the people and that’s when the arguments, I think, start.”

Predicting a messy series, Jack added that after the first week, he believes it will “kick right [bleep]ing off.”

Colson’s Corrie co-stars predict he might clash with Louis Walsh (Credit: ITV)

Colson and Louis Walsh beef?

Ben agreed with Jack but noted that if Colson was to clash with anyone, it would be former X Factor judge Louis.

“I think he doesn’t talk to Louis [Walsh] at all,” Ben said.

“I thought he’d be all over that,” Jack replied, then adding, “Do you think he’s walked in … and Colson has immediately picked up and smelt that Louis thinks Colson has big ears.”

Ben insisted that if Colson was to lose his cool, it would likely be over something food-related. “I think that is the only thing I’ve ever seen Colson lose his head over,” he then said.

