Strictly Come Dancing 2025 winner ‘revealed’ as Chris Robshaw tipped to exit the BBC ballroom first

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is set to kick off in just a few weeks and the full line-up has now been announced.

This week, the BBC revealed the famous faces ready to hit the dance floor. The likes of Dani Dyer, Thomas Skinner, Balvinder Sopal and George Clarke have all signed up to strut their stuff and show off their best moves.

But who is the favourite to win and take home the Glitterball?

Dani Dyer is set to compete on Strictly 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2025 winner odds revealed

Bookies at betideas.com have exclusively priced up the latest contestants to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

The favourite to win is Dani Dyer, who is tipped at 4/1 to win. Dani, daughter of Danny Dyer, found fame on Love Island. She has since become a podcaster and regular on TV screens.

Talking about her Strictly stint, Dani said: “It’s been so hard keeping it secret,” before revealing that her famous dad can’t wait to see her on the dance floor. “They’re so excited. It’s such a fun magical show.” She also said: “To be asked to do it was just such an honour.”

Actress and model Ellie Goldstein has also been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 [Credit: BBC]

Ellie on Strictly 2025

Ellie Goldstein is the second favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2025. The trailblazing model, actor and influencer is priced at 9/2.

She notably made history in 2023 as the first model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue. Now she’s desperate to dance with Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dance floor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

He is set to appear on Strictly (Credit: Loughborough University/YouTube)

Harry’s Strictly odds

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is also another favourite to win the dancing competition. He was the first celeb announced for this year’s series.

On signing up, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

Booked tipped Harry at 11/12.

Chris Robshaw is a rugby legend (Credit: BBC)

Who is most likely to go first?

Meanwhile, at the bottom is Chris Robshaw, who has a famous opera-singing wife. The former England rugby union player and captain has odds of 25/1 to win

“This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets!” Chris said, when his Strictly stint was announced this week.

He added: “I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.”

Dani Dyer backed for victory

Shane Orton, spokesman for BetIdeas.com told us: “With Dani Dyer favourite at 4/1, her reality TV background and large social media following have given her a strong boost going in.

“Ellie Goldstein at 9/2 stands out not just for being inspirational but as a symbol of changing standards in the industry and she has already earned plenty of support. Vicky Pattison priced at 7/1 brings proven experience from reality TV and presenting which could work in her favour under pressure. Meanwhile, Tom Skinner at 14/1 has sparked debate with his political views but that controversy has also raised his profile and a strong start on the dancefloor could shift the momentum.”

Dani Dyer odds-on to win Strictly 2025 The full list of odds for the outright winner of Strictly Come Dancing throw up some pretty interesting finds… As expected, Dani Dyer and Ellie Goldstein are among those at the top of the pile when it comes to winning the Glitterball Trophy. But rugby fittie Chris Robshaw being at the bottom of the stack has stunned us! Strictly 2025 odds The full odds for those taking part in Strictly 2025, according to BetIdeas.com, are: Dani Dyer 4/1

Ellie Goldstein 9/2

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 11/2

Vicky Pattison 7/1

La Voix 8/1

George Clark 9/1

Karen Carney 10/1

Balvinder Sopal 12/1

Alex Kingston 14/1

Tom Skinner 14/1

Kristian Nairn 16/1

Stefan Dennis 16/1

Ross King 18/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 20/1

Chris Robshaw 25/1 Chris Robshaw tipped to exit first The news will come as a blow to rugby star Chris Robshaw. His opera star wife Camilla Kerslake was thrilled that he signed up for the show. She commented on social media that it was “gonna be mega” to see her husband dance on the BBC series. Looks like she might needs to bag a seat in the audience pretty early on, if these Strictly odds are anything to go by! When does Strictly start? The BBC has revealed that the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing starts on September 20. This is likely to be the pre-recorded launch show, which will see the celebrities find out who they will be waltzing into the BBC ballroom with. The following week, the show will begin properly, with the class of 2025 dancing their first routines live on the Saturday night. For that first week, there isn’t expected to be a Sunday night elimination, in keeping with previous years. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to host. Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are all back as judges for the 2025 series of the show.

Read more: Strictly backlash as fans livid over Thomas Skinner’s criminal past: ‘Complained to Ofcom!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know