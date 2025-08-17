Amanda Holden may be soaking up the sun overseas with her showbiz pals, but she’ll be returning home to Blighty to some bad news after her Netflix TV show was cancelled.

Amanda, 54, and Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson hosted the first series of dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business on the streaming service earlier this year.

However, despite good ratings, Netflix has now announced the show won’t be getting a second outing.

Amanda Holden was a shoulder to cry on for the couples on Cheat: Unfinished Business (Credit: Netflix)

Amanda Holden’s Netflix dating show axed

Netflix has said it has axed Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The show, which was filmed in Majorca, saw eight ex-couples who broke up because of infidelity head to a luxury retreat to work out their differences. The news comes in spite of high ratings for the show.

A Netflix spokesman confirmed: “Cheat: Unfinished Business won’t be returning.”

When the series was announced, Amanda divided viewers as host because she has been open about cheating on first husband Les Dennis.

“Amanda Holden knows all about cheating. Talk about pot, kettle!” said one Tweeter at the time. Another added: “A show about exes who cheated? Surely Amanda Holden should be fronting this programme with Les Dennis?” A third said: “It gets worse, Amanda Holden is hosting a show about cheating! The [bleep]ing irony of it when SHE cheated on Les Dennis!”

Amanda faced backlash for hosting Cheat when she’d admitted cheating herself (Credit: Netflix)

‘Hardest working woman in showbiz’

According to The Sun, Netflix has axed the series to “pursue new show formats”.

“Despite Cheat being popular with audiences Netflix has decided to pursue new show formats. Bosses love Amanda and are in talks with her on three different show ideas, so it’s likely fans will see a lot more of her on the platform in the future,” a source claimed.

“Amanda is still very much one of the hardest working women in showbiz and is booked and busy for the foreseeable future.”

She currently hosts the Heart FM breakfast show with Jamie Theakston. Amanda is also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. Plus she’s been filming her travel show with close friend Alan Carr, and has a new quiz show, The Inner Circle, launching this autumn.

Sounds like she needs that sun-soaked break she’s currently enjoying!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda’s star-studded holiday

Amanda is currently in Greece. She’s been with her family – husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexie and Hollie – and friends Alan Carr and Alesha Dixon.

Read more: Amanda Holden drives fans wild with ‘iconic’ bikini bum shot

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.