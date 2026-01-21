Emmerdale whodunnit ends as Ray’s murderer is exposed

The final piece of the who killed Ray puzzle has fallen into place in Emmerdale, with the last of the individual flashbacks airing tonight. And now tomorrow night (Thursday January 22), the soap will finally reveal who killed Ray.

And after watching Wednesday’s episode (January 21), one thing feels certain. Emmerdale is not done surprising us yet. All signs point to a last-minute twist before the truth is confirmed.

Marlon had a knife and wanted answers (Credit: ITV)

What does Marlon know about who killed Ray in Emmerdale?

Earlier in the week, the focus fell on Laurel and Arthur Thomas, followed by Rhona Goskirk and Graham Foster. Tonight, it was Marlon Dingle’s turn to reveal his version of events.

Desperate for answers about April’s disappearance, Marlon confronted Ray and threatened to kill him with his bare hands. Ray goaded him, urging him to do it, but Marlon could not go through with it. Ray drove away as Marlon continued to scream threats after him.

Later, Ray was seen hammering on Laurel’s door, with Marlon limping after him, knife in hand and ready to strike. Before anything could happen, Ross intervened, demanding to know what Marlon thought he was doing.

Once Marlon explained everything, Ross was furious he had not been told sooner. Determined to help, he promised Marlon he was no longer on his own and swore he would bring April home that day.

Ross then headed to the farm to ‘borrow’ one of Moira’s guns.

Paddy discovered everything Ray had done to Bear (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Dylan also got involved…

Elsewhere, Dylan finally came clean to Paddy, revealing everything Ray had done. He even admitted Bear was being held at the farm and forced into slavery. Ignoring Dylan’s pleas, Paddy was determined to go and rescue his dad.

Spotting Ray in the street, Paddy snapped. He pinned Ray down in a rage, only for Ray to threaten Dylan yet again. Paddy warned him the police would put him away.

Then came the devastating blow. Ray told Paddy that Bear was dead. Breaking down, Ray claimed he had taken revenge for Bear’s death before turning the blame back onto Paddy, insisting none of it would have happened if Paddy had not abandoned him.

Paddy collapsed in tears, before once again turning on Ray and attacking him.

Ray twisted the knife further, revealing Celia had killed Bear and that “it wasn’t quick”. He left Paddy torn between grief, fury and heartbreak, and in a deeply unpredictable state.

Who killed Ray? (Credit: ITV)

So who killed Ray in Emmerdale?

Tomorrow night (Thursday January 22), the answer finally arrives. Viewers will see all the key suspects revisited, with a montage of moments pointing the finger in every direction.

We will then follow the day from Ray’s point of view. He is shown standing over Celia’s dead body, wiping fingerprints from the weapon, grabbing his sports bag and visiting Bear. Overcome with grief, he sobs over the loss of his father figure before making plans to dispose of Celia’s body.

Despite being clearly broken, Ray still manages to intimidate those around him, threatening Eve to ensure Paddy keeps quiet.

Arthur is then seen stealing Ray’s bag, with Laurel left horrified when he returns home and they discover it contains drugs.

With Laurel desperate to protect her son, Arthur seeking revenge for his mother, and Paddy’s family under serious threat, could one of them have acted?

Meanwhile, Ross is armed with a gun, Marlon is consumed by rage, and Graham is prepared to do anything to protect Rhona. Was it one of these three who finally stopped Ray?

And with April and Dylan barely seen all week, their absence raises even more questions.

Every suspect has motive. Yet it is hard to believe one of these long-standing characters will truly be revealed as a killer, even with someone as vile as Ray at the centre of it all.

Could they have acted together? Or is Emmerdale about to deliver one last killer curveball? One thing feels certain. There is still at least one shock left before the truth is fully out.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

