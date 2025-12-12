Emmerdale spoilers for Mon Dec 15: Dylan finally wakes as Ray panics, plus Kim’s devastating blow revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for Monday December 15 reveal the moment everyone has been waiting for – Dylan finally wakes up from his coma. But while Marlon hopes the truth will finally come out, Ray is desperate to stop that from happening. What Dylan says next could change everything.

Elsewhere, Kim receives heartbreaking news in the aftermath of her horrific accident, and Ruby drunkenly throws herself into an unexpected new business venture.

Here’s everything about what’s ahead in Emmerdale spoilers for Monday.

Ray wants to deal with Dylan once he wakes up (Credit: ITV)

1. Dylan wakes up – but what will he tell the police?

Marlon and Rhona refuse to leave Dylan’s bedside as he’s gradually brought out of his coma. After Rhona let slip to Celia that Dylan would be talking to the police once he wakes, the couple are terrified Ray and Celia might strike again before Dylan can speak.

However, not everyone wants Dylan to tell the truth. April is adamant he should keep Ray’s secret – and she makes her feelings very clear.

When DS Carter arrives at the hospital ready to take Dylan’s statement, Ray dares to believe things may fall in his favour. But can he control the situation now Dylan is conscious? And can Marlon finally protect his family once and for all?

Kim’s news will leave her alone for Christmas (Credit: ITV)

2. Kim is left devastated after news about Ice in Emmerdale spoilers

Still recovering in hospital following her accident, Kim remains completely unaware that Sam and Lydia were responsible for the chaos on Home Farm land.

But when she receives shocking news about Ice’s condition, Kim is floored – and lashes out at Joe after he makes a decision she disagrees with.

Heartbroken and furious, Kim isn’t sure she’ll ever be able to forgive him. But does she even know the full truth yet?

3. Ruby’s drunken purchase becomes a business idea

After overindulging at a vineyard, Ruby gets carried away and ends up buying far more wine than she intended. In fact… she may have imported a very large quantity.

With crates of the stuff now piled up, Manpreet steps in with a suggestion about how Ruby can turn her boozy blunder into a business. But will her new entrepreneurial plan take off – or crumble like her sobriety?

Sarah asks for Belle’s help in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Sarah ropes Belle into her secret wedding scheme in Emmerdale spoilers

Sarah and Jacob have everyone believing they’re simply planning a Christmas Eve gender reveal. But in reality, they’re plotting a surprise wedding – one kept firmly away from meddling hands like Charity and Kerry.

To pull it off, they recruit Belle, who agrees to help lure the villagers to the event without revealing the real reason.

But with so many moving parts, will their secret ceremony actually go ahead without disaster?

